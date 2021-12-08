The Walk with DeCo Foundation is Raising Awareness and Money for Vascular Ehler's Danlos Syndrome (VEDS) Research

update as of 12/6/21 Walk with DeCo Logo DeCo Family

The $40,000 goal has been met and even more funds are being raised for much needed research on this rare and serious genetic connective tissue disorder, VEDS.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, or VEDS, is a genetic disorder that affects the body’s connective tissue. Connective tissue holds all the body’s cells, organs, and tissue together. Because this can be found throughout the body, VEDS can affect many different parts of the body, including the arteries, hollow organs, skin, and lungs. These systems can be prone to tear, which can be life-threatening.The exact number of aﬀected people with VEDS is not known. The best estimates, which combine counts of people who have been identiﬁed by genetic testing with calculations of how well that number represents all people, suggest that there are probably between 6,000 and 8,000 aﬀected people in the U.S., or about 1/40,000 – 50,000 people. VEDS affects both men and women of all races and ethnic groups.Research is critical for people with VEDS. So much more needs to be done to understand the mechanism of the condition. Further research can reduce or eliminate life-threatening and quality of life challenges facing patients with VEDS.Mike DeCoursey, affectionately known as "DeCo", had his own crisis with VEDS that nearly cost him his leg and his life after suffering an acute, spontaneous arterial dissection in January 2021. While recovering from the physical aspect of this traumatic event, DeCo knew there was more that he could do for the VEDS community. He felt called to turn this crisis into an opportunity, and therefore The Walk with DeCo Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit charitable organization, was born in May 2021.The Walk with DeCo mission is to raise awareness and funds for VEDS research. The specific goal for 2021 is two-fold: 1) Walk 4 million steps in 2021, and 2) Raise $40,000 for much needed research for VEDS. For the first goal, DeCo is expected to achieve 4 million steps on December 17th, 2021. He was so thankful for the amazing medical staff for a successful surgery to save his leg and foot, that he wanted to embark on a physical journey of walking that included the use of his legs. For the second goal, the Walk with DeCo Foundation has surpassed its goal of $40,000, but now has its sights on even more funds that are needed for this critical research. Perhaps north of $50,000 is possible...look how far the tables have turned for the positive since January of 2021!As an added bonus for the holidays in December, to raise even more awareness, you may find DeCo on social media walking around his North Dallas neighborhood of Spring Creek, getting his walking steps while dressed as Santa Claus. Click here for more info For more information and to read more about the story, click here for the Walk with DeCo website . If you would like to make a donation, you can do so on the Walk with DeCo GoFundMe donation page . All donations are 100% tax deductible since Walk with DeCo, Inc. is a 501c3 nonprofit charitable organization.

The "Walk with DeCo" Mission 4 Vascular EDS Teaser - 4 million steps for $40,000 - With Narration