U.S. Space Force Association partners with Integrity ISR to launch SFA Global Space University programs and certificate
This powerful partnership brings cost-effective, cutting-edge training to space personnel and enthusiasts worldwide.”COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association (SFA) is proud to announce a new effort to help the U.S. achieve superior national space power by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. As part of this effort, the SFA under the National Spacepower Center (NSC) and its Space Education Training Center (SETC) has partnered with Integrity ISR University to provide online space training and certification programs by developing innovative space training and raising the global standards of excellence for all space professionals.
— Danielle Storan, Integrity ISR President
The SFA Global Space University will now offer ISR University's existing courses and will collaborate on future courses. These courses, along with courses offered by U.S. Space Force and other academic institutions, will count toward SFA Space Professional Certification. SFA will roll out the new Training and Certification Program in early 2022.
Integrity ISR President Danielle Storan offered, "The partnership between Integrity ISR and the Space Force Association is one of synergy, collaboration, and extraordinary opportunity. This powerful partnership brings cost-effective, cutting-edge training to space personnel and enthusiasts worldwide, as the commercial and military space sectors become more intertwined and vital to success in this critical warfighting domain.”
Along with other thought leaders in the space, SFA’s SETC and Integrity ISR’s ISR University launched a strategic partnership to develop global standards of excellence. Bill Woolf, founder, and president of the SFA, stated, "The partnership with Integrity ISR University will establish a clear set of global criteria for training and certification and demonstrate the competencies of program participants involved in all aspects of space. We are very excited about this partnership; it is a major step in accomplishing our goal of supporting safety and security in both the military, corporate and public sectors. Many aspects of the Space Force and its related industry partners focus on new technologies and capabilities that have a significant benefit to our civilian population.”
About Integrity ISR and ISR University:
Integrity ISR offers a wide range of services for C4ISR and Space strategy, training, and operations that enable ISR and space personnel to operate in any domain under any conditions, from permissive to highly contested/denied environments. Our number one priority is to strengthen U.S. national security by increasing U.S. readiness and lethality, building the capabilities of U.S. allies, and fostering increased interoperability for tomorrow's coalition warfighters.
Integrity ISR launched ISR University in May 2019 to revolutionize ISR and space training, teaching student-centric courses to U.S. personnel, coalition partners, and the commercial space and defense industries. ISR University’s partnership with SFA will allow them to bring space training to SFA members around the globe!
For more information on Integrity ISR and ISR University, please visit their websites at www.integrityisr.com and www.isruniversity.com.
About the U.S. Space Force Association:
The Space Force Association is an independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, and U.S. national spacepower at large. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior national spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit www.ussfa.org.
