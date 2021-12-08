Gay Life Coach Giselle Wallace to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ARLINGTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A common refrain in the LGBTQ community is that you never stop coming out of the closet. It’s difficult enough to embrace who we really are, but once you do, there are a host of new challenges to navigate.

Giselle Wallace is a certified life coach and author who specializes in helping individuals in the LGBTQ community to lead an authentic life.

“My focus is assisting anyone who needs help navigating through life as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer,” says Giselle. “I'm a Certified Life Coach and Author to be there for people who don't know how to navigate through these challenges because this shouldn’t be something you have to go through alone. It's your journey. It's your path to do what you believe is best for you and to help other people.”

Giselle was inspired to become a life coach through her own spiritual journey and process of healing.

“Even as a child, I knew I was attracted to women. I just didn't have a name for it,” recalls Giselle. “It was my grandmother who revealed to me that I was gay, and she wasn't happy about it.”

As an African-American lesbian woman, Giselle says it was hard for her growing up because she wasn't accepted, even by those who loved her.

“Growing up in the church, you're taught that who you are is wrong,” says Giselle. “My family upbringing was strict, religious and homophobic. I stopped going to church, but I wasn’t angry with God; I was tired of the facade. I thought that it was not right for me to witness others being themselves, but I could not be myself. That was the breaking point for me. I wanted to live a life where I could be myself. The only way I was able to make it through was that I always had the conviction that there was nothing wrong with who I was.”

Giselle would eventually come out at the age of 26. “I'm a lesbian. It took me years to accept that word. It was an emotional, liberating moment for me,” says Giselle. Today, she says, “I’m living in peace and truth as a lesbian woman of color.”

Giselle says some of her clients fear that being LGBTQ will hold them back from being completely happy. She works with LGBTQ people who have an array of experiences, such as, a few of her clients were once open about being lesbian, gay, or bisexual but eventually went back in the closet.

Giselle also works with heterosexual people who have lesbian and gay parents.

“People automatically assume heterosexual people have heterosexual parents, but I’ve talked to heterosexual people who have lesbian and gay parents, and they have to navigate through that too.”

Giselle is the author of She A Lesbian: Finding My Identity In Genesis. published in May of 2021.

Close Up Radio will feature Giselle Wallace in an interview with Jim Masters on December 9th at 3pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.gisellewallace.com