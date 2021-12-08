Mark Enlow of Enlow and Associates Discusses the Benefits of Working with a Family Business
Mark Enlow of Enlow and Associates recently discussed the benefits of working with a family business
At our family-owned business, you can feel our chemistry when you walk in the door”SANTA ROSA, CA, USA, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Family-owned businesses can offer numerous benefits to you as a consumer. Mark Enlow is the owner of family-run Enlow and Associates. He recently discussed the benefits of working with a family-owned business.
— Mark Enlow
"At our family-owned business, you can feel our chemistry when you walk in the door," Mark Enlow said. "We are more productive and efficient due to this chemistry, and that directly impacts the consumer."
Employees at family-run businesses are not all necessarily family members, but they quickly become part of the family. The teams at these businesses have often developed their chemistry for years or even decades, and this reflects in the way they do business. It also creates a less dramatic work environment, which customers can enjoy as well.
"We know that our reputation matters at Enlow and Associates," Mark Enlow said. "We strive to always provide the highest level of customer service by communicating with our clients promptly and always striving to help them succeed."
Enlow and Associates is a talent outsourcing agency, connecting businesses with the executives they need to succeed. Mark Enlow, his two sons, and his daughter are constantly working to provide the highest level of service as efficiently as possible. This helps them maintain their impeccable reputation. Enlow sees the success of his business as a reflection of his family, so the business must maintain its excellent reputation.
"My family and I are a natural team, and this allows us to accomplish tasks drastically more quickly than organizations that are not family-run," Enlow said. "We can brainstorm together in the morning and get to work on the project hours later. There are no long, complicated processes of emailing back and forth that slow our success."
Enlow added that family-owned businesses are known for their strong traditions and values. Family members involved in the business pride themselves on upholding these traditions, values, and their strong reputation. This creates a work culture that is based on honesty and support.
Customers see numerous benefits from businesses that are focused on protecting their family legacy, including honesty, clear communication, and impeccable customer service.
"At Enlow and Associates, you know that when you work with us, our goal is to help your company succeed just as ours has," Enlow concluded. "We're a family-owned company that deeply values honesty and respect, and we use these values to provide the highest level of service. Give us a call to learn more about our company and what we can do for your business."
