Arrests Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 3800 Block of Jay Street, Northeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce arrests have been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, December 5, 2021, in the 3800 block of Jay Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 10:00 pm, the victim agreed to meet the suspect, using the online application OfferUp, to conduct a transaction. When the victim arrived, one of the suspects brandished a handgun while a second suspect took US currency and additional property from the victim. The suspects then fled the scene.

 

On Monday, December 6, 2021, members of the Fifth District conducted a traffic stop in the 1600 block of Benning Road, NE. Upon their investigation, it was determined the suspects were in possession of a firearm. 22 year-old Gary Datcher and a 16 year-old juvenile male, both of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Carrying Pistol Without a License.

 

The detectives’ investigation revealed the suspects were involved in this armed robbery offense. They were additionally charged with Armed Robbery. Datcher was additionally charged with Receving Stolen Property.

 

As a reminder, citizens are encouraged to use the Safe Exchange Zones when conducting in-person transactions using online applications such as Craiglists and OfferUp. For more information, please visit http://mpdc.dc.gov/release/mpd-exchange-zone-locations-reminder.

