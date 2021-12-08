Special Police Officer Involved Shooting and Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Motor Vehicle) Offense: 800 Block of Southern Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District and Agents from the Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) Force Investigation Team announce an arrest in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Motor Vehicle) offense and are investigating a Special Police Officer involved shooting that occurred on Monday, December 6, 2021, in the 800 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 8:30 pm, the suspect, who was in a vehicle and was barred from the listed location, was located by uniformed Special Police Officers. The Special Police officers made contact and attempted to remove the suspect from the vehicle. The suspect drove forward and struck one of the Special Police Officers. At this time, a second Special Police Officer fired their service weapon, striking his own hand as well as striking the suspect. Both the suspect and the Special Police Officer were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Monday, December 7, 2021 30 year-old Tyshawn Wilson, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Motor Vehicle), Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Unlawful Entry, and two counts of Fugitive from Justice.

Responding officers activated their body worn cameras. That footage is currently under review.

