Homicide: 1700 Block of Capitol Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday, December 3, 2021, in the 1700 block of Capitol Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 3:42 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located a juvenile male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital in grave condition.

On Monday, December 6, 2021, the victim succumbed to their injuries. The decedent has been identified as 17 year-old Larelle Washington, of Northeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.