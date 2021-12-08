Chronic Cough Market Worth US$ 9,854.8 Million by 2027 Says, The Insight Partners

Chronic Cough Market

Chronic Cough Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.8% to reach US$ 9,854.8 Million from 2020 to 2027

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners new market research study titled Chronic Cough Market Global Analysis andForecast by Drug Class, Route of Administration, and Distribution Channel the global chronic cough market is expected to reachUS$ 9,854.8 million by 2027 from US$ 5,430.0 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage (Details)

Market Size Value in (US$ 5,430.0 million in 2019)

Market Size Value by (US$ 9,854.8 million by 2027)

Growth Rate (CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2027)

Forecast Period (2020-2027)

Base Year (2020)

No. of Pages (180)

No. Tables (95)

No. of Charts & Figures (70)

Segments covered (Drug Class, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel and Geography)

Regional scope (North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA)

Country scope (US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina)

Report coverage (Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends)

Chronic cough is defined as a persistent cough that lasts long up to 6-8 weeks. It significantly affects the life of the patients by interrupting sleep, creating vomiting sensation, light-headedness, and even rib fractures. It is caused due to multiple reasons such as infections, asthma, and gastro esophageal refluxdisease (GERD). The chronic cough market growth is attributed to factors such as rising incidences of chronic cough and growing product developments to treat chronic cough are expected to drive the growth of the market. However, productrecalls is the major factor hindering the market growth.

Rising Incidences of Chronic Cough

Chronic cough is caused due to asthma, acid reflux from the stomach,and postnasal drip. The conditions such as infection, bronchitis, and lung diseases are also likely to lead to chronic cough. The condition such as asthmais rising across the world; it is commonly seen among children and adults. Itis a major cause of the growing health burden in the US. For instance,according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data published in 2019, one among every three people has asthma in the US. Across America, over 25 million people live with asthma, which accounts for ~8% inadults, and nearly 8.5% in children.

In developing regions such as the Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa, the prevalence of chronic diseases is rising due to pollution and infections. The countries in these regions are highly populated. Although,cough is a non-communicable disease, it is increasing significantly in thecountries. Several governments are putting their efforts to control the incidences of chronic cough in the respective countries. According to the National Health Policy 2017, India, premature mortality due to non-communicablediseases, including chronic cough, will be reduced by ~ 25% by 2025.

In the Middle East and Africa, respiratory diseases are rising due toclimatic conditions. The countries surrounded by desserts are prone to the riskof respiratory diseases due to the easy spread of allergens. Over 60 to 70% of patients in the countries are diagnosed with respiratory diseases. Another major cause of chronic cough among people in the region is smoking. Nearly 30%of the people are addicted to smoking, which further leads to rising incidences of chronic cough.

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.

Based on drug class, the chronic cough market is segmented into antihistamines, corticosteroids, decongestants, combination drug, antibiotics, acid blockers,and other drug class. The combination drug segment held the largest share ofthe market in 2019 and the same segment is estimated to report the highest CAGRin the market during the forecast period.

Based on rout of administration, the chronic cough market is segmented into oral, injections, inhalation, and other route of administration. The oral segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.

Based on distribution channel, the chronic cough market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy, and retail pharmacy. The hospital pharmacy segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. However, the onlinepharmacy segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market duringthe forecast period.

Chronic Cough Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Novartis AG; TevaPharmaceutical Industries Ltd; GlaxoSmithKline plc; Bayer AG; Mylan N.V; AmnealPharmaceuticals, Inc; Cipla Inc; Reckitt Benckiser Group plc; SunPharmaceutical Industries Ltd; and Aurobindo Pharma Ltd are some of the prominentplayers operating in the chronic cough market.

For instance, in October,2019, Aurobindo Pharma received final approval from the United States Food andDrug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture its generic Guaifenesinextended-release tablets in the strengths of 600 mg and 1,200 mg.

