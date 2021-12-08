Submit Release
Thalya Rowes Releases New Poetry Book – “songs never written”

Book cover named “songs never written”, written by Thalya Rowes. The book has a black background, with a drawing of a woman playing guitar. The drawing is made with white lines to contrast against the dark background. The tittle is written in white.

“songs never written” book poetry collection, to be released on February 14, 2022.

A black and white picture of author Thalya Rowes, who wrote the poetry collection called “songs never written”.

Thalya Rowes, author of “songs never written”

Thalya’s Debut Poetry Collection Walks Readers Through The Heartbreak Of Failing Relationships

I am blown away by how much Thalya's writing can convey with such a simple and unique style. It provided a gripping glimpse of the realities of relationships and their turmoil.”
— Lydia Garner
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thalya Rowes announces the upcoming release of her debut poetry collection, “songs never written”. Scheduled for release on February 14, 2022, the book is already available for pre-order.

"songs never written" walks readers through the heartbreak of failing relationships, as we live these experiences through song lyrics never finished, written by two fictional characters: April and August. Thalya Rowes never reveals which song belongs to each character, focusing instead on their shared struggles when it comes to love and life.

“I am blown away by how much Thalya's writing can convey with such a simple and unique style. It provided a gripping glimpse of the realities of relationships and their turmoil” said independent reviewer Lydia Garner.

“songs never written” will be available in e-book format upon its release, on February 14, 2022. You can pre-order your digital copy on https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09MSJLXFP

Thalya Rowes is a pseudonym. The writer believes that sharing her true name as well as where she comes from isn't necessary when it comes to sharing her creative work. Rowes has written more than thirty short stories and three fiction novels for friends, family or as a hobby, as well as more than a hundred poems, since she started, at the age of fifteen. “songs never written” is her first published work.

For more information please visit https://thalyarowes.com and https://www.amazon.com/author/thalyarowes

