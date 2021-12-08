Tim Wood Brings Safe Money & Retirement Radio To Asheville
Tim Wood is an experienced retirement specialist sharing his expertise as the host of Safe Money & Retirement Radio.ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tim Wood, CFF, is an experienced retirement specialist sharing his expertise as the host of Safe Money & Retirement Radio on WWNC, 570 AM. As the host of the Safe Money & Retirement Radio show, he is frequently approached to speak on safe money concepts.
As the founder of The Plan Advisor™, Tim is passionate about educating the public in ways to protect their hard-earned retirement from market volatility and losses. Tim's clients will never lose a dollar due to a market downturn because he only works with fixed, insurance-based products that offer complete protection from losses while still participating in gains and offering optional guaranteed lifetime incomes. This allows Tim's clients to enjoy a stress-free retirement, Tim is a Certified Financial Fiduciary®, meaning he always puts his client's needs first in all situations. Tim has a weekly podcast titled Safe Money Retirement Radio, available on all platforms, where he educates retirees about their real options with Medicare, Life and Safe-Money Annuity products.
"As an independent agent/advisor, I am able to provide for my family and make decisions in the best interests of my clients, not some insurance company. From the initial fact-finder appointment to finding the best option to transferring funds, I keep things transparent and pressure-free."
Join others who have benefited in listening to Tim's no-nonsense approach to retirement planning.
WWNC, 570 AM - Saturdays: 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
