Firestone Building Products Awards Legacy Roofing Services Prestigious Inner Circle of Quality Award

We take great pride in the work we do, and it is gratifying to be recognized by our colleagues at Firestone for these efforts.”CLEVELAND, OH, USA, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legacy Roofing Services, one of the largest commercial roofing service providers in the United States, has received the Inner Circle of Quality Award from Firestone Building Products, one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of roofing solutions. Legacy Roofing Services was also named a Firestone Master Contractor.
“Legacy Roofing Services has earned a spot as one of the most elite contractors in the nation thanks to a commitment to long-term roofing system performance and high-quality workmanship,” said Matt Palmersheim, Regional Business Manager of Firestone Building Products. “Firestone Building Products is pleased to present Legacy Roofing Services with the 2021 Master Contractor and Inner Circle of Quality awards, which are among the commercial roofing industry’s most distinguished honors.”
The Firestone Inner Circle of Quality Award is one of the most prestigious honors in the commercial roofing industry. It is awarded to companies that have achieved Firestone Master Contractor status and install a minimum of eight Firestone-warranted roofs in each of the last five years, maintain at least 2 million square feet under warranty and achieve an annual QIR of 1.0 or less.
“We take great pride in the work we do, and it is gratifying to be recognized by our colleagues at Firestone for these efforts,” said Brian Kruse, CEO of Legacy Roofing Services. “We will continue to maintain these high standards as we focus on delivering quality workmanship and innovative approaches to our customers.”
Firestone-licensed contractors earn Master Contractor status by accumulating points for achieving exceptional inspection ratings on Firestone Red Shield warranted roofing system installations. High-quality workmanship and a commitment to long-term roofing system performance are the attributes of a Firestone Master Contractor. This award recognizes the owners of top achieving Firestone contractor firms in North America and Latin America who meet specified criteria for determining the best roofing contractors.
Firestone Building Products Company, LLC is a leading manufacturer and supplier of trusted roofing and building envelope solutions. By taking the entire building envelope into consideration, Firestone Building Products meets individual customer and project needs for roofing, wall and lining solutions. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company also offers outstanding technical services, an international network of roofing contractors, distributors and field sales representatives and exceptional warranty protection. Products include commercial roofing systems, roofing accessories, green roofing systems and daylighting systems, vegetative roofing systems, metal wall panels, insulation, cavity wall construction, pond liners, geomembranes and silicone and acrylic liquid coatings. Firestone Building Products Company, LLC is a member of the Holcim Group.
Legacy Roofing Services is one of the largest commercial roofing service providers in the United States, managing more than 5 million square feet of roofing every year. The company provides a wide array of installation, repair and maintenance services using the latest technologies, including infrared scanning, a fleet of UAS drones and a proprietary online project management portal. Legacy Roofing has been ranked as a “Top 100 Roofing Contractor” by Roofing Contractor magazine for the past six years and has been certified, licensed and recognized by every major roofing system manufacturer. The company was founded in 2012 and operates in the Midwestern United States. More information is available at LegacyRoofing.com and on social media (Twitter: @LegacyRfg; IG: @LegacyRoofSvc; Facebook: @LegacyRoofingServices.
