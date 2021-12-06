Submit Release
News Search

There were 856 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,847 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Supreme Court rejects Bay Area developer’s appeal of $3.6 million cleanup fine

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected an appeal Monday by a Bay Area developer who was fined $3.6 million and ordered to clean up landfill he deposited into Suisun Bay to make room for a duck-hunting club and a kite-surfing center on an island he owns.

You just read:

U.S. Supreme Court rejects Bay Area developer’s appeal of $3.6 million cleanup fine

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.