212Quest Presents the 2022 Procida to Amalfi Sailing Adventure in Italy
EINPresswire.com/ -- 212Quest, the travel company that combines tours with treasure hunts, is delighted to announce that travel lovers can now register for the 2022 Procida to Amalfi sailing quest adventure in Italy.
This 4-day sailing adventure will start in Procida and end in Amalfi with participants getting up to a 100% refund of their participatory fees when they win the quest.
“Looking for a really short sailing trip to the beautiful country of Italy? Then, 212Quest’s 4-day voyage from Procida to the charming coasts of Amalfi is the right travel tour for you,” says Avi.
From walking through historical sites and ancient ruins to viewing picturesque landscapes, roaming through the medieval fortress, gasping at original artifacts in Naples’s archeological museum, or just plainly enjoying the beautiful burst of colors in the evening skies. This short trip offers travelers all your money’s worth of fun, adventure.
Participants will sail through Pompeii, Sorrento, Ischia, and Amalfi in this short sailing quest adventure. They will follow a scandalous trail of clues and hunt down quirky objects to explore the wonders of this tour.
Apart from the treasure hunt games, participants also stand a chance of getting up to 100%, 50%, or 25% refund of their participatory fees when they win the quest’s first place, second place, and third place positions.
“Italy is a wonderful tourist destination, and we aim to deliver only the best sailing experience in this tour.”
Interested participants should visit https://212quest.com/ to learn more about the Procida to Amalfi sailing quest adventure.
About 212Quest
212Quest is a travel adventure company that organizes adventurous world travels that go beyond the norm. What we do differently is – offer you a new form of traveling that is challenging, engaging, and highly entertaining by adding treasure hunts to make for a truly unique experience. Can you solve real-life puzzles or follow adventurous trails that lead to dreamy and mysterious locations around the world? Then this travel adventure might be the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you have been waiting for.
Avi Zaslavskiy
About 212Quest
212Quest is a travel adventure company that organizes adventurous world travels that go beyond the norm. What we do differently is – offer you a new form of traveling that is challenging, engaging, and highly entertaining by adding treasure hunts to make for a truly unique experience. Can you solve real-life puzzles or follow adventurous trails that lead to dreamy and mysterious locations around the world? Then this travel adventure might be the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you have been waiting for.
