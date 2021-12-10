Dark Measures: Abstract Nightscapes Meld on New Collaboration by Phillip Wilkerson & Chris Russell.
Dark Measures is the latest collaboration between ambient music maestros Phillip Wilkerson and Chris Russell.
Back Cover: Dark Measures. "All my music comes from a meditative and contemplative place within awareness and presence," reflects Phillip Wilkerson.
A new album of ambient electronic music -- Dark Measures -- wraps up a year of strong releases by Spotted Peccary Music.
When I create music I feel like I'm bringing light into the darkness. My intention since day one has always been to open minds and have a calming or healing effect on the listener.”PORTLAND, OR, USA, December 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Established, prolific sound artists Phillip Wilkerson and Chris Russell come together from different sides of ambient electronic music; whereas Wilkerson favors lighter passages, Russell favors the dark and abstract. These styles meld on Dark Measures, their latest collaboration on Spotted Peccary Music. This new release retains the dreamlike atmosphere of their 2014 work, Vague Traces, while ferrying the listener to a more contemplative music space. The album releases worldwide today; various platforms and purchase options are available at https://orcd.co/dark-measures
The spirit of adventure hums beneath these eight compositions. The pensive drift of “Unopened Doors” evokes a long moonlit walk as its reverberant glimmers mirror the watching stars. “Deep Lane” is the sound of uncharted territory; wistful textures swell at every turn, but rumbling drones flare below like the breath of some great beast—a hidden danger just around the corner. On “Myriad Visions,” electronic pulses, crafted from a computer-based virtual “modular” synthesizer, gallop through a maze of cosmic tones, stuttering like thunder interrupted, beckoning the listener onward into an exhilarating and alien space. Penultimate track “Unbroken Devotion” builds to a zenith of yearning, bright as a pillar of moonlight in a forest clearing, before an ominous hum clouds away the light. Finale “Faring Forward” ends the adventure in a place of serenity as its panoramic warmth expands like a sunrise.
"All my music comes from a meditative and contemplative place within awareness and presence," reflects Wilkerson. "I don’t necessarily feel like I create music, but rather music is created through me by releasing my consciousness and willful direction of the music and just letting it flow through the channel of open awareness. Attempting to put the process into words feels like a disservice to how it actually happens."
"From the Void came the sound," said Russell. "When I create music I feel like I'm bringing light into the darkness. My intention since day one has always been to open minds and have a calming or healing effect on the listener." Russell describes Vague Traces as “a sunset album” and Dark Measures as “a nighttime adventure.”
On their previous collaboration, Wilkerson sent near-finished tracks to Russell, but on Dark Measures, they built each piece together from the ground up, utilizing a carefully selected palette of digital synthesizers and computer software sound sources, including such venerable instruments as the Yamaha Montage 6, Access Virus digital synth, Native Instruments’ Reaktor and Kontakt, and Spectrasonics Omnisphere. The result is an album that weaves their talents into a new, unified sound—an album that traverses the calm and menace of night, and captures the tension and wonder of exploring uncharted spaces.
Mastered by Ben Cox, Dark Measures is available for physical purchase in CD format and in 24-BIT AUDIOPHILE, CD QUALITY LOSSLESS, MP3 and streaming formats. The CD version of Dark Measures arrives in a factory sealed 6-panel gatefold package that includes vibrant artwork, liner notes, and artful package design by Daniel Pipitone.
Tracklist:
1. Unopened Doors 10:34
2. Evening’s Embrace 11:10
3. Myriad Visions 8:43
4. Deep Lane 9:21
5. Distant Vistas 8:14
6. Unbroken Devotion 7:28
7. Faring Forward 4:50
About Phillip Wilkerson:
Phillip Wilkerson was raised in a musical family and taught to appreciate and create music from a young age. He plays piano, guitar, and drums, and in his mid-twenties began experimenting with synthesizers. He has been recording and releasing contemplative soundscapes, spacious atmospheres, and electronic drones and drifts since 2005 on a number of net labels, including Earth Mantra.
About Chris Russell:
An ambient music artist who has been releasing albums since 2009, Chris Russell finds inspiration from both the simplicity of nature and the vast infinity of the universe. Using the studio as his instrument, he plays software and hardware synthesizers, bass guitar, and various indigenous instruments to produce textures.
About Spotted Peccary Music:
Portland-based Spotted Peccary Music is North America’s finest independent record label with a focus on deep, vast and introspective soundscapes. For over three decades, the artists of Spotted Peccary have been on a mission to develop, produce, publish and release ultra-high-quality, deep-listening experiences that engage the listener and exceed expectations. Every release is carefully prepared in a variety of high quality formats from MP3 to high-res studio masters. Explore more than 165 titles and 45 artists at www.SpottedPeccary.com and www.AmbientElectronic.com.
