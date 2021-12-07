Submit Release
News Search

There were 855 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,851 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Henry McMaster Honors Gold Star Families with A Tree for the Fallen

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster were joined today by Gold Star families, S.C. Adjutant General Van McCarty, and representatives from the S.C. National Guard's Survivor Outreach Services (SOS) to install a Tree for the Fallen, a Christmas tree commemorating the sacrifices made by South Carolina's Gold Star families and their loved ones. 

The tree, which will remain in the governor's office hallway throughout the holiday season, holds over 600 gold stars, reflecting the loss of South Carolina-connected service members since January 2014. Governor McMaster started the tradition in 2019, and the tree has been a holiday fixture in the Governor's Office each year since. 

Link to video.

The SOS program is a nationwide United States Army program designed to provide long-term support to surviving Families of Fallen Soldiers by assisting with benefit applications, installation access, grief and bereavement counseling, and financial counseling. 

-###- 

You just read:

Gov. Henry McMaster Honors Gold Star Families with A Tree for the Fallen

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.