Submit Release
News Search

There were 854 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,850 in the last 365 days.

Nine appointed to inaugural N.C. Spiritous Liquor Advisory Council

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE TUESDAY, DEC. 7, 2021

CONTACT:

Tina Hlabse, NCDA&CS general counsel 919-707-3013; tina.hlabse@ncagr.gov

Nine appointed to inaugural N.C. Spiritous Liquor Advisory Council

RALEIGH – Nine representatives have been appointed to serve on the inaugural N.C. Spiritous Liquor Advisory Council created in the 2021 session of the N.C. General Assembly.

Members are:

  • Pete Barger of Southern Distilling Company in Statesville;
  • Brian Call of Call Family Distillers of Wilkesboro;
  • Michael “Mike” Yates of Republic National Distributing Company of Charlotte;
  • Meredith McCormack of Beam Suntory of Wake Forest;
  • Greg Stallings of the ABC Commission in Raleigh;
  • Walter Harris, chairman of the Chatham County ABC Board in Pittsboro
  • Joel Keith of the Wake County ABC Board;
  • Jason Smith with the N.C. Restaurant and Lodging Association; and
  • Robert Fleming of Fleming Brothers Farm, LLC in Halifax.

The advisory council was established through Session Law 2021-150 House Bill 890 with the goals of growing the spiritous liquor industry in the state, improving the state’s rank as a spiritous-liquor producing state, raising awareness of the industry and the quality of the products, developing a plan that identifies problems and constraints of the industry and offer advice and recommendations to the Commissioner of Agriculture.

Members must be members of the spiritous liquor industry, at least one representative of the N.C. Restaurant and Lodging Association, at least one representative of the N.C. Association of ABC Boards, at least one representative of the ABC Commission, and any other person selected by the Commissioner of Agriculture.

-aea-1

 

 

You just read:

Nine appointed to inaugural N.C. Spiritous Liquor Advisory Council

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.