2021-12-07 16:32:18.353 $50,000 Powerball Double Play Prize Won in Des Peres

2021-12-07 16:32:18.353

For the second time since the Double Play option launched in late August, a Missouri Lottery Powerball ticket won $50,000 by matching four of the five white-ball numbers, plus the Powerball number drawn, in the game’s separate Double Play drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at Circle K, 12804 Manchester Road in Des Peres, for the Nov. 17 drawing with the winning Double Play numbers of 32, 44, 46, 55, 68, and a Powerball number of 22.

The prize was claimed in the Lottery’s St. Louis regional office on Dec. 1. The prize was equally split between three St. Louis County residents and one Illinois resident.

Powerball is now drawn on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, with Double Play drawings following each regular drawing. To play their numbers again in the Double Play drawing for the chance to win up to $10 million, Powerball players simply add Double Play to their ticket for an additional dollar.

The estimated jackpot for the Wednesday, Dec. 8, drawing is $291 million.

In FY21, St. Louis County players won more than $205.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $19.8 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $39.9 million went to education programs in the county.

Through Jan. 4, 2022, Draw Games tickets and holiday-themed Missouri Lottery Scratchers tickets can be entered into the “Second Chance of a Lifetime: Flip Flops & Mountaintops” Holiday Escape Promotion for the chance to win trips, cash and merchandise.