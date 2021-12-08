MOJO NAMED ONE OF “BEST EMPLOYERS IN SPORTS” BY FRONT OFFICE SPORTS
MOJO is on a mission to make youth sports more fun and magical for everyone – one kid, one coach, one team at a time.
Recognition Comes Just 10 Months After Launching - Award Celebrates MOJO’s Commitment to Employees, Culture Leadership and Leveling the Playing Field
MOJO works every day to bring the magic back to youth sports. MOJO is also trying to bring some magic to the workplace especially in these challenging and disrupted times.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just 10 months after launching its award-winning youth sports coaching app, MOJO was recognized today as one of the “Best Employers in Sports” by Front Office Sports in its annual awards recognizing organizations across the $614 billion sports industry that are “doing the best for their employees.”
— Ben Sherwood, Founder & CEO, MOJO
This year’s Best Employers in Sports Award Presented by FEVO was given to 30 companies including La Liga, Premier Lacrosse League, United Soccer League, Hyperice, LeagueApps and the Denver Broncos. Prior honorees include ESPN, the NBA, and MLB.
MOJO is one of the youngest companies to receive this distinction, according to Front Office Sports, the innovative sports media company that started the annual awards in 2019.
“We are pleased that MOJO is one of this year’s Best Employers in Sports honorees,” said Adam White, CEO of Front Office Sports. “They are part of a group of companies that have navigated a tumultuous time, while not forgetting to put their employees first in everything they do."
The announcement caps a year of impressive growth and industry recognition for MOJO, which already reaches more than 250,000 families with kids who play sports. Founded in the weeks before the pandemic, MOJO assembled a world-class team of software developers, content creators, and youth sports experts. Working remotely and in its headquarters in Los Angeles, MOJO quickly forged marketing, distribution and content partnerships with titans of the sports industry, including the NBA, NFL FLAG, FC Barcelona, and US Youth Soccer. The company is poised for further growth this spring — the most popular season in youth sports — as 28 million kids aged 2-11 are eligible for COVID vaccinations and as families return to courts and fields everywhere.
“We’re honored to be one of this year’s Best Employers in Sports,” said MOJO co-founder and COO Reed Shaffner. “Our team puts great effort and care into everything we do to make youth sports easy, fun and accessible for everyone. Simply put, it’s a pleasure to come to work with such an incredibly talented team solving problems that will improve the lives of millions of kids and families in youth sports.”
Founded by veteran Disney executive Ben Sherwood, MOJO is committed to supporting families around the world with world-class technology and content. Early MOJO investors include Seattle Seahawks quarterback and Superbowl champ Russell Wilson, NBA superstar Kevin Durant (through Thirty Five Ventures) and Tom Werner of Fenway Sports Group (owner of the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC).
“MOJO works every day to bring the magic back to youth sports,” said Sherwood, who has coached his two sons for the last 13 years in different sports. “MOJO is also trying to bring some magic to the workplace especially in these challenging and disrupted times.”
Any parent or coach can download the free MOJO app on a mobile device. The app offers one-touch practice planning with age-appropriate and expert-backed instructional content. Currently, MOJO provides content and practice planning for soccer, basketball and flag football with baseball and softball in production for spring 2022. MOJO also offers hundreds of expert-backed at-home training activities for parents and kids.
The MOJO app is available on iOS and Android platforms. Follow MOJO on social media via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.
About MOJO
MOJO is on a mission to make youth sports more fun and magical for everyone – one kid, one coach, one team at a time. Founded by Ben Sherwood and Reed Shaffner and launched in February 2021, MOJO is a robust digital platform that empowers parents who coach youth sports to bring world-class training to the largest pool of players in the world – kids aged 13 and under. Winner of the Webby Award for Best Sports App of 2021, MOJO believes that youth sports has the power to transform lives, not just for the kids on the field but the coaches and parents on the sidelines. MOJO is committed to equity, inclusion and helping to level the playing field for kids everywhere. For more information, visit www.mojo.sport.
About Front Office Sports
Front Office Sports (FOS) is one of the most influential media brands covering the $600 billion business of sports. Through its original reporting, daily newsletters, and social channels, it reaches 2M business professionals and generates more than 20M digital impressions monthly. The FOS portfolio of awards including Rising 25 and Best Employers in Sports are seen as a benchmark for the industry. For more information, go to frontofficesports.com or follow @FOS on Twitter and @frontofficesports on Instagram.
About FOS Best Employers in Sports Presented by FEVO
Established in 2019, the Front Office Sports Best Employers in Sports Award presented by FEVO recognizes organizations across the sports industry that do right by their employees: whether it’s great leadership, a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion, or a commitment to employee wellbeing. The award is based entirely on anonymous survey results from sports industry professionals. FEVO is an advanced e-commerce technology that allows friends to gather, plan and purchase together.
Jim DeLorenzo
Jim DeLorenzo Public Relations
+1 215-266-5943
jim@jhdenterprises.com
MOJO - We're talking 'bout PRACTICE (Made easy and fun)