The 2nd Annual Palm Springs Pinot Noir Festival Scheduled for January 2022

Discounted room rates for those attending the festival at the luxurious JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa

PALM DESERT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The second annual Palm Springs Pinot Noir Festival, ‘A Passion 4 Pinot,’ returns to the Coachella Valley on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the luxurious JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa, located at 74-855 Country Club Drive in Palm Desert. There will be over 60 top-tier Pinot Noir producing wineries, offering a unique opportunity to engage with foremost winery owners and winemakers while learning about winemaking practices and philosophies that produce wines of distinction.

This high-caliber event – sophisticated casual dress is suggested - is the largest Pinot Noir tasting event in Southern California drawing attendees from around the country for an incredible opportunity to learn about this wine varietal as well as the artists and craft behind it. An illustrious silent auction at the event benefits the nonprofit Les Dames d'Escoffier International Palm Springs, which provides scholarships to women pursuing careers in the hospitality and culinary arts and related fields, in which 100 percent of the money raised is donated to the organization.

“We’re thrilled to bring this event back to the desert,” said David Fraschetti, Palm Springs Pinot Noir Festival producer. “Based on the success of our first ‘A Passion 4 Pinot,’ we had no choice but to find a larger venue to accommodate the wineries that want to participate, and all the pinot lovers out there.”

“This event is a celebration of everything Pinot Noir and its brilliant and talented winemakers, vineyards, grapes, and the often-bewitching process of urging the noble Pinot grape into great wine,” added Fraschetti. “These wineries have achieved a stellar reputation for producing truly outstanding and highly sought-after Pinot Noir, and they will be pouring their amazing cult classic collectible wines and educating attendees – from wine lover to oenophile alike – about the labor of love that is winemaking.”

A limited number of tickets are now on sale for the festival and can be purchased at www.palmspringspinotfest.com. For $150 attendees may opt for early entry at 1:30 pm, or choose general admission tickets for $125 with a 2:30 pm start. Six-person group rates are also available for $750 for the 1:30 pm start time, and $660 for the 2:30 pm start. The event concludes at 5:30 pm. A complete list of participating wineries can also be viewed on the website.

For those attending the festival, the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa is offering a special discount. To make reservations visit https://palmspringspinotfest.com/travel-lodging/.

For additional information about the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa, visit https://bit.ly/3xKc8KV.

COVID Requirements:

In accordance with current Covid-19 safety guidelines, fully vaccinated attendees, staff, volunteers, and winery personnel must present proof of vaccination to enter the event. For those who are not vaccinated or partially vaccinated, proof of a negative COVID-19 test, where the specimen collection occurred within 72 hours of the festival and was performed by an FDA-authorized or CLIA certified lab must be presented.

