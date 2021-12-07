Pulse Oximeters Are Projected To Gain Market Share and Account For 15% of the Market Share By 2029
North America is expected to hold approximately 40% of the total revenue generated in the pulse oximeters marketUNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Continuous technological advancements and introduction of efficient pulse oximeters are the key driving factors for pulse oximeters market growth. The global sales of pulse oximeters were estimated at US$ 1.2 Bn in 2019, and projected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period (2019 – 2029).
“Technological advancements leading to the introduction of new and advanced products and emergence of number of players in the market have intensified pulse oximeter sales,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
In January 2017, Masimo launched two patient monitoring products in India namely, Rad-97 Pulse-CO Oximeter and SedLine Brain Function Monitoring. These products are expected to improve the patient monitoring capabilities of clinicians. Moreover, government-driven price management and reimbursement controls, particularly in China and Japan, are offering significant opportunities for manufacturers to invest in these regions. Increasing government initiatives to spread awareness related to various respiratory diseases are boosting the sales of pulse oximeter devices.
Key Takeaways of Pulse Oximeter Market Study
• A large number of companies manufacturing handheld pulse oximeters significantly contributed to the market share in terms of revenue in the pulse oximeters market.
• North America and Europe collectively hold over 60% of the pulse oximeters market share owing to rapid new product launches in these regions.
• In terms of end user, hospitals are expected to dominate the pulse oximeters market during the forecast period.
• The pulse oximeter market is highly fragmented. Some of the prominent manufacturers include Masimo Corp, Medtronic plc., Koninklijke Philips NV, GE Healthcare, Rossmax International Ltd. and few others.
Key Segments of Pulse oximeters Market
Fact.MR’s study on the pulse oximeters market offers information divided into three important segments – product type, end user and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about the important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.
Product Type
• Finger Pulse Oximeters
• Hand Held Pulse Oximeters
• Table Top Pulse Oximeters
• Wrist Pulse Oximeters
End User
• Hospitals
• Clinics
• Ambulatory Surgical Centres
• Homecare Settings
Region
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• South Asia
• East Asia
• Oceania
• Middle East & Africa
Awareness Drives for Treatment of COPD and Asthma Remains USP
Several awareness programs have been introduced and promoted by various health organizations or healthcare societies such as online education programs for healthcare professionals, medication maintenance programs and environmental programs, across the globe to control respiratory disorders such as asthma, COPD and other respiratory disease. The introduction and promotion of various awareness programs are expected to increase the growth of pulse oximeters market. These government programs encourage people to adopt early medication, which is expected to increase the revenue generation for the global pulse oximeters market in the forecast years.
The research study on pulse oximeter market by Fact.MR incorporates an unbiased assessment of key demand-driving factors and trends, which have shaped the landscape of pulse oximeter over 2014 – 2018 and includes a detailed assessment of key parameters that are anticipated to exert influence over 2019 – 2029. Market statistics have been presented on the basis of product type (finger pulse oximeters, hand held pulse oximeters, table top pulse oximeters and wrist pulse oximeter), and end user (hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and homecare settings) across seven major regions.
Technological Advancements Proliferating Launch of New and Advanced Products
Technological advancements are leading to the launch of new and advanced products and are offering significant growth opportunities for the pulse oximeter market.
Technological advancements in the pulse oximeter devices have improved haemoglobin level, oxygen saturation and pulse rate (PR) analysis. Recent advancements have expanded from measuring SpO2 and PR to other haemoglobin species (methemoglobin, carboxyhemoglobin and total haemoglobin) using multiwavelength analysis.
The introduction of technology in the pulse oximeter market has also enabled morphological analysis of the photo plethysmographic waveform (perfusion index, respiratory variations, and venous pulse).
Also, smart pulse oximeters have been introduced in the market, which are expected to increase the sales of pulse oximeters at a significant rate. Smart pulse oximeters are operated through installed applications in smartphones.
