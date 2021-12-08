Barbachano International Announces Octavio Lepe as its New Executive Vice-President

Barbachano International, the premier Executive Search firm in the Americas, is pleased to announce that Octavio Lepe is now the new Executive Vice-President.

Barbachano International (BIP), the premier Executive Search and leadership advisory firm in the Americas is pleased to announce the promotion of Octavio Lepe to the role of Executive Vice-President.

Barbachano International’s CEO, Fernando Ortiz-Barbachano, made the announcement yesterday.” I am incredibly proud of Octavio, and excited that he has accepted our offer to serve as Executive Vice-President,” said Mr. Ortiz-Barbachano. “Octavio is a passionate team player with a high level of integrity who has consistently developed new strategies that have grown our market share in double digits in our Agriculture, Food & Beverage, Fintech, Private Equity, E-Commerce and Logistics sectors. In the last three years, he has made a strong impact and earned the respect and admiration of our team, our candidates, and clients. I have the utmost confidence in Octavio’s abilities and am certain he will steer our companies’ growth to new heights in North America.”

Octavio joined BIP in January 2019 as an Executive Search Manager to lead our Agriculture and Food & Beverage practice and was quickly promoted to Director as he expanded to include oversight for other key sectors. He came to BIP after key roles as a VP at MUFG-Union Bank, Sr Financial Advisor at Morgan Stanley, and Associate Director at UBS in New York. Octavio is also the founder of Panamex Foods and is a Board Member at Global Women Fresh. He graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of California Riverside and is Certified in Investment Banking by NYU.

About Barbachano International Inc.

Barbachano International (http://www.bipsearch.com) is the premier Executive Search and leadership advisory firm in the Americas with a focus on diversity and multicultural target markets. We specialize in recruiting executive and mid-level management, as well as professional specialists for direct hire assignments. Our focus is on providing leadership and talent for clients that value diversity, inclusion, and multicultural talent. We are supported by bilingual executives and recruiting experts with in-country experience in the USA, Mexico, Latin America, and Canada. In addition to our corporate offices in the USA and Mexico, we are supported by our NPAworldwide recruiting partner offices in over 60 countries. Barbachano International has been recognized by Forbes for five consecutive years to America’s Top Executive Recruiting Firms list. Currently ranked 27th. Additional solutions include outplacement and executive coaching provided through our affiliated company Challenger Gray & Christmas.

Public Relations Contact:

Mario Amaya

619-427-2310

mario@bipsearch.com

