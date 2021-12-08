Tampa Bay Wave Receives $200,000 Neighborhood Builders Grant from Bank of America to Advance Economic Mobility
Tampa Bay Wave is honored to announce it received a $200,000 Neighborhood Builders grant from Bank of America to advance economic mobility in the Tampa Bay areaTAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tampa, Fla, December 8, 2021 – Tampa Bay Wave, Inc. (“Wave”) is a nonprofit helping entrepreneurs transform innovative ideas into real-world solutions and scalable businesses, in order to fuel social and economic change in Tampa Bay and beyond. Wave is honored to announce that it received a $200,000 Neighborhood Builders grant from Bank of America. The two-year grant will support programming expansion, as well as inviting Linda Olson, CEO, and Ramit Singh, Director of Startup & Entrepreneurial Programs, to join a leadership network of peer organizations from across the U.S.
“Tampa Bay Wave is extremely grateful to be a recipient of such an important grant from Bank of America,” Tampa Bay Wave CEO Linda Olson said in a statement. “Women and minorities continue to be dramatically underrepresented in our local tech startup community, and these funds will allow us to expand our programming and provide scholarships for women-led and minority-led startups in Tampa Bay. With this critical support from partners like Bank of America, we can help more entrepreneurs transform their innovative ideas into real world solutions and scalable business, thus fostering a stronger and more inclusive economy in our region.”
Wave launched its business accelerator programs and other services in 2013, thanks to a $1 million federal grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. Since then, Wave’s various programs and services, including its 10,000 square-foot innovation hub in downtown Tampa, have supported nearly 400 early-stage tech startups that have collectively raised $445 million and created more than 3,000 jobs. Today, Wave supports over 160 tech startups annually, of which more than 85% are founded by members from underrepresented populations.
“… The pandemic has only accelerated the need for the critical services provided by nonprofits like Tampa Bay Wave and Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast, and has shown the importance of developing a thriving workforce,” said Bill Goede, President, Bank of America Tampa Bay. “… Programs like Neighborhood Builders support these organizations so they may grow sustainably and strategically for greater positive impact in the community.”
As the oldest area and only GAN (Global Accelerator Network) accredited tech accelerator in Florida, Tampa Bay Wave is proud of its commitment to diversity as well as it’s impact on the region’s growth, jobs and global reputation as an innovation hub. Wave values its many community and business partnerships without whose support achieving its mission would be challenging.
About Tampa Bay Wave
Tampa Bay Wave, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing entrepreneurs with facilitated access to the resources, expertise, and capital they need to grow vibrant technology-based companies in Tampa Bay; creating high wage tech jobs, and thus fostering an innovation-based economy for the region. Since March 2013, Tampa Bay Wave has supported nearly 400 tech startups in Tampa Bay, thanks to grant funding from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (US EDA) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (US SBA), plus support from its economic development partners Hillsborough County and the City of Tampa. Tampa Bay Wave also receives support from corporate partners, such as A-LIGN, Bank of America, Bellini Better World Foundation, Encore Bank, EY, Florida Blue, Florida Funders, Frontier Communications, Hancock Whitney Bank, JPMorgan Chase, KnowBe4, MacDonald Ventures, Rays/Rowdies Foundation, SYKES Enterprises, Tampa Electric, The Nielsen Foundation, Truist Foundation, Valley Bank, and Vinik Family Foundation. For more information, visit www.tampabaywave.org.
About Bank of America
At Bank of America, we’re guided by a common purpose to help make financial lives better, through the power of every connection. We’re delivering on this through responsible growth with a focus on our environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership. ESG is embedded across our eight lines of business and reflects how we help fuel the global economy, build trust and credibility, and represent a company that people want to work for, invest in and do business with. It’s demonstrated in the inclusive and supportive workplace we create for our employees, the responsible products and services we offer our clients, and the impact we make around the world in helping local economies thrive. An important part of this work is forming strong partnerships with nonprofits and advocacy groups, such as community, consumer and environmental organizations, to bring together our collective networks and expertise to achieve greater impact. Learn more at about.bankofamerica.com, and connect with us on Twitter (@BofA_News).
