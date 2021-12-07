Mohammed Naeem, Sunrise Group of Companies, Welcomes New York City Mayor Elect, Eric Adams, to a Meet and Greet Dinner.

Successful entrepreneur and philanthropist, Mohammed Naeem recently hosted a dinner in the honor of newly elected Mayor of New York, Eric Adams.

Successful entrepreneur and philanthropist, Mohammed Naeem recently hosted a dinner in the honor of newly elected Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams. The event was organized by Mohammad Naeem, owner of Sunrise Group of Companies, in Staten Island on November 21, 2021 at a local restaurant. The mayor was welcomed by Mohammed Naeem, Mohammad’s family and the Muslim community leaders.

Through his speech, the mayor inspired the attendees by sharing his journey and thoughts. He considers himself to be perfectly imperfect, and his priorities are learning from the past mistakes as no one can be perfect all the time. Adams said, “If you commit to helping people, you can accomplish not only your personal agenda but also of the society.”

New York’s Mayor, Honorable Eric Adams shared his views on working united in New York City of diversity and never allowing the country be divided. He views New York City as a bouquet of nationalities and religions. He also appreciated support of the Muslim community in the election and the unshakable relationship he shared with them.

Mohammed Naeem, the host of the event, also acknowledged the way Honorable Mayor Adams has always stood by the Muslim community, working together even before becoming the mayor of New York City. He said, “We are hopeful that he’ll continue to guide and support us in the days to come.”

Moving forward, Mohammed Naeem is excited to work together with the mayor for a brighter future. Over the years, Mohammed Naeem has endeavored to improve lives by providing top-notch quality diagnostic and comprehensive treatment facilities.

Working for the community throughout his career, Mohammed Naeem has emerged as a leader in fighting against opioid and substance abuse. He strived to break the continued devastation caused by the opioid crisis and by being a supporter, initiator, life-long advocate and motivator.

Mohammad Naeem supports several charities including scholarship programs and education for youth, cancer research, domestic violence victims, food pantries, etc. and initiates series of self-developed workshops through his philanthropic organization. “Certain sectors like county jails, rehab facilities, etc. require a different approach through awareness, education and empathy,” believes Mohammed Naeem.

Mohammad Naeem has scheduled several follow-up meetings with Senator Booker, Senator Melendez and Governor McGreevy to discuss how his organization, Sunrise Group of Companies, can help in fighting substance abuse. To combat the pandemic, Sunrise Diagnostic Lab has furthermore introduced advanced COVID-19 diagnostic testing services with technologies like ViroKeyTM SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Test for high-throughput processing and accuracy. Sunrise Group of Companies are constantly looking on how to increase services they are providing to better help the communities.

Mohammed Naeem further shared, “In every effort, my mission has always been to encourage others in active learning and help them succeed in their respective fields.”

Mohammed Naeem’s association with the newly elected Mayor, Eric Adams, is being viewed as collaboration for the society and New York City. Both dignitaries along with the community leaders present at the event discussed developing projects together.

During the event, everyone offered prayers for the eradication of the persisting coronavirus pandemic and peace across the globe. The Guest of Honor, Honorable Mayor Eric Adams, congratulated the host, Mohammed Naeem for his contributions to the society and New York City, and thanked him for his work. He welcomes further collaboration with Mohammad Naeem (Sunrise Group of Companies) on multiple projects that will see great deal of medical services being provided in New York City.

