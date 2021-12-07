Fusion Renewable and SC State Rep J. Johnson Announce Launch of Innovative Agriculture, Solar Energy Project
Project will promote "greening" of community, provide jobs, educational & research opportunities
We couldn’t be more pleased to partner with Rep. Johnson and the community to develop a new model for innovative agricultural practices and sustainable real estate development combined with solar.”COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fusion Renewable, a leading international solar and real estate investment and development firm and South Carolina State Representative Jermaine Johnson announced today the development of a large agriculture and solar energy park in Richland County, South Carolina. The project is planned to include greenhouses and agricultural projects such as hay harvesting, focused on greening the community while providing educational and agricultural research opportunities.
— Avi Avitan, Managing Director of Fusion Renewable
The project is expected to exceed 60 acres, with up to 15 megawatts of solar, enough to power more than 2,400 homes is scheduled to begin construction in Summer or 2022. Fusion and its partners have committed over two million dollars of development capital and anticipate executing over $100 million worth of projects in the Carolinas over the next two years. The project may include vertical greenhouses and solar farming, so-called agri-voltaics, where crops are grown within the solar panel laydown area.
“This project aligns with my core commitments to facilitate controlled community development and the adoption of progressive ideas,” said Representative Johnson. “The project will push the limits of how green technologies can be incorporated with traditional agricultural practices to optimize land utilization. We love our rural character in Lower Richland and a project like this will assist in our fight to keep it this way. We aim to make this series of projects a job creator for local residents, while providing a living laboratory and training ground for our community.”
“We couldn’t be more pleased to partner with Representative Johnson and the local community to develop an all-new model for innovative agricultural practices and sustainable real estate development combined with solar,” said Avi Avitan, Managing Director of Fusion Renewable.
iSun Energy (NASDAQ: ISUN) has been selected to provide development and construction services for the project. Comprehensive site testing and diligence is in process including environmental, geotech and other assessments.
