Advanced Analytics Makes Transformation Practical and Possible for All Mutuals

Mutual Capital Analytics Brings the Power of Partnership to Goodville Mutual Casualty Company

Mutual Capital Analytics brought the team, technology and transformative tools to the table...along with the ability to listen.” — David Gautsche, President and Chief Executive Officer

FARMINGTON, CT, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today’s hyper-competitive digital marketplace mutual insurance company leadership teams are facing the facts, making defining decisions and choosing appropriate paths to help their companies thrive.The value of innovation is immense. Advanced data and analytics solutions are transforming the insurance industry. But when it comes to pulling the trigger on how to achieve transformation, many mutual insurance industry executives have lingering questions…and they are looking for answers.“While each company faces specific business challenges that advanced analytics solutions can help solve, most mutuals continue to seek answers to the same three questions,” states Kevin Finn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mutual Capital Analytics . “Is it purposeful? Is it practical? Is it possible?”The team at Mutual Capital Analytics understands that the proof is in the performance.When Goodville Mutual Casualty Company chose to move forward with advanced analytics to fuel their business growth, they wanted a partner who understood that the mutual world is decidedly different from a stock company environment. Goodville’s President and Chief Executive Officer David Gautsche states, “The guiding principles upon which our company stands since 1926 are at the center of every decision we make. Mutual Capital Analytics brought the team, the technology, and transformative tools to the table…along with the ability to listen. They understand who we are and what our boundaries are. Most importantly, their business values align with ours.”Kathy Good is a seasoned veteran at Goodville. As current Director of Product Development, she brings 40 years of industry experience to the conversation. “Mutual Capital Analytics brought a level of focus and expertise that we would not have found in an insuretech ‘one-size-fits-all’ solution. They had the time, the talent and the resources. They understood our desire to focus on a specific line of business. And most importantly, they respected our culture.”Mutual Capital Analytics makes data and analytics integration possible for all mutuals. Improving loss ratios, accelerating growth, and increasing efficiencies means satisfied customers.Goodville’s Vice President of Marketing Bruce Brizzi couldn’t agree more. “We are entering into our third year with Mutual Capital Analytics serving as our data and analytics team partner. The depth of knowledge they bring to our company is invaluable. We know we made the right choice. They are as focused on our company’s return-on-investment as we are. The bottom line? It all comes down to trust.”

