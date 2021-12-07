Boise, Idaho – Governor Brad Little commented today on the news that the courts put in place a nationwide injunction on President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors.

“Yet another one of President Biden’s vaccine mandates has been temporarily shut down because the states – including Idaho – took a stand against his unprecedented government overreach into Americans’ lives and businesses. Idaho is party to three lawsuits challenging this assault on Americans’ freedom by their federal government – the federal contractor vaccine mandate, the OSHA vaccine mandate on private business, and the CMS vaccine mandate on healthcare workers. All three mandates are now completely stalled. We will continue to press forward in our fight against the federal government’s bad policies,” Governor Little said.

The Georgia court’s decision can be found here.

