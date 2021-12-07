i3 Health Publishes T-Cell Lymphoma Education Study in American Society of Hematology Online Program
PASSAIC STREET, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- i3 Health Publishes T-Cell Lymphoma Education Study in American Society of Hematology Online Program
— Steven M. Horwitz, MD, the abstract’s senior author
i3 Health’s study focusing on the effectiveness of an online continuing medical education (CME)/nursing continuing professional development (NCPD)–approved activity to improve clinicians’ knowledge of therapeutic advances in T-cell lymphoma (TCL) has been published as a 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition online abstract.
The abstract, authored by Elizabeth J. Heller, PhD; Sarah L. Williams, MAT; and Keira P. Smith, of i3 Health, and Steven M. Horwitz, MD, medical oncologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC), highlighted significant improvements in knowledge of TCL management that occurred during the CME/NCPD-approved activity, which was presented as a live webinar series and made accessible as an enduring webinar archive in March 2021. In order to measure educational effectiveness, learners were given a repeated pairs pre- and post-activity assessment prior to the activity and following its completion.
At the conclusion of the activity, learners demonstrated significant gains in knowledge and competence regarding the efficacy and safety profiles of novel therapies, strategies to manage adverse events, and predictive and prognostic markers used to develop personalized care plans for patients with TCL.
“The results of this study demonstrate that online, case-based education is conducive to statistically significant increases in health care providers’ understanding of novel treatments, toxicity management, and personalized care plans for their patients with TCL,” commented Steven M. Horwitz, MD, the abstract’s senior author.
About i3 Health and Oncology Data AdvisorTM
i3 Health's mission is to enhance the proficiency of the multidisciplinary team by providing evidence-based, fair-balanced CME/NCPD/CPE-approved activities that address identified professional practice gaps and unmet educational needs. i3 Health is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) to provide continuing medical education for physicians and is accredited with distinction as a provider of nursing continuing professional development by the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s (ANCC) Commission on Accreditation.
i3 Health’s news publication, Oncology Data Advisor™, strives to deliver up-to-date, well-informed content spanning new drug approvals and cutting-edge scientific breakthroughs, to interviews and commentary from leading experts in the oncology field. Content is carefully tailored to give the reader a succinct overview of important oncology updates that are directly applicable to their patients and practice.
