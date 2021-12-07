Office of the Governor News Release: Governor Ige orders flags at half-staff on National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
HONOLULU – At the direction of the President of the United States, Gov. David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag will be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai‘i, on Tuesday, December 7 – National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. This action serves to honor the 2,403 service members and civilians who died as a result of their service at Pearl Harbor.
“Let us pause on this day to honor the courageous patriots and the sacrifices they made on this day 8o years ago, and let’s remember their surviving families and the sacrifices they have made as well,” said Gov. Ige.
President Joe Biden’s proclamation can be found here.
NOTE: Flags are already at half-staff in honor of the late US Senator Robert J. Dole.
# # #
Media Contacts:
Jodi Leong
Deputy Communications Director/Press Secretary
Office of the Governor
Office: 808-586-0043
Mobile: 808-798-3929
Cindy McMillan
Communications Director
Office of the Governor
Office: 808-586-0012
Mobile: 808-265-7974