Office of the Governor News Release: Governor Ige orders flags at half-staff on National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

HONOLULU – At the direction of the President of the United States, Gov. David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag will be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai‘i, on Tuesday, December 7 – National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. This action serves to honor the 2,403 service members and civilians who died as a result of their service at Pearl Harbor.

“Let us pause on this day to honor the courageous patriots and the sacrifices they made on this day 8o years ago, and let’s remember their surviving families and the sacrifices they have made as well,” said Gov. Ige.

President Joe Biden’s proclamation can be found here.

NOTE: Flags are already at half-staff in honor of the late US Senator Robert J. Dole.

# # #

Media Contacts:

Jodi Leong

Deputy Communications Director/Press Secretary

Office of the Governor

Office: 808-586-0043

Mobile: 808-798-3929

[email protected]

Cindy McMillan

Communications Director

Office of the Governor

Office: 808-586-0012

Mobile: 808-265-7974

[email protected]