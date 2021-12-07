Public input meeting scheduled next week to discuss proposed improvements to Highway 2 near Devils Lake

BISMARCK, N.D. – A public input meeting is scheduled Dec. 14 from 6-8 p.m. to discuss proposed improvements to U.S. Highway 2 near Devils Lake.

The meeting will utilize an open house format with a formal presentation at 6 p.m. and be held at High Plains Equipment, 8373 U.S. Highway 2 in Devils Lake.

The public will have the opportunity to provide input on proposed improvements to U.S. 2 from Elks Drive (RP 270.8) to the Hefti Rest Area (RP 278.4).

The project consists of mill and overlay of U.S. 2, intersection realignments, access improvements, destination lighting, overlay of Hefti Rest Area parking lot, and overlay of some frontage roads.

Representatives from the North Dakota Department of Transportation, Civil Science, Inc., and the City of Devils Lake will be available to answer questions and discuss concerns.

If unable to attend the public input meeting, written statements or comments must be mailed by December 29, 2021, to Chris Maples, Consultant Project Manager, via email to commments@civilscience.com with “Public Input Meeting” in email subject heading.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1‑800‑366‑6888.

