Governor Walz Orders Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

[ST. PAUL, MN] – In accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden, Governor Tim Walz has proclaimed Tuesday, December 7, 2021, as Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day in the state of Minnesota and ordered all Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings from sunrise until sunset on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, in honor and remembrance of those who died during the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor and those who sacrificed their lives for liberty and freedom during World War II.

“Over 16 million people served in the U.S. Armed Forces during the four long years of World War II,” reads the proclamation issued by Governor Walz. “It is fitting and proper to remember the sacrifices of all who served in defense of our nation during World War II, especially those who paid the ultimate price and lost their lives in defense of the liberties that Americans enjoy.”

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.

###