212Quest Announces Yoga Sailing Adventure in Greek Islands
EINPresswire.com/ -- 212Quest, the travel company that combines tours with treasure hunts, is delighted to announce that travelers can now join the 2022 Greek Island yoga sailing travel adventure.
“Greece is a well-known tourist hotspot in the European continent, and to ensure travelers have a wonderful sailing adventure, 212Quest is adding yoga and exciting treasure hunt games to the sightseeing experience,” said Avi.
This 7-day yoga sailing adventure will give participants enough room to do yoga in 6 different Greek islands with stunning landscapes, delicious delicacies, and enough water sport activities for that ideal enriching soul journey.
“The yoga sailing quest is a triple-threat sailing adventure that is good for the body, soul, and mind. Travelers will relax and enjoy their Greek Island exploration while partaking in treasure hunt games.”
Starting in Alimos, travelers will see beautiful tourist destinations while hunting down clues and solving puzzles that help them discover beautiful places in six different Greek Islands.
“Travel lovers that join this travel adventure should expect lots of fun and challenging but highly captivating games that take them out of their comfort zones and broaden their travel knowledge.”
But, that’s not all. Apart from the fun travel experience and treasure hunt games, participants also stand a chance of getting a 100%, 50%, or 25% refund of their participatory fees when they win the quest’s first place, second place, and third place positions.
Interested participants should visit https://212quest.com/ to get more information about the Greek Island Yoga sailing adventure and participation requirements.
About 212Quest
212Quest is a travel adventure company that organizes adventurous world travels that go beyond the norm. What we do differently is – offer you a new form of traveling that is challenging, engaging, and highly entertaining by adding treasure hunts to make for a truly unique experience. Can you solve real-life puzzles or follow adventurous trails that lead to dreamy and mysterious locations around the world? Then this travel adventure might be the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you have been waiting for.
Avi Zaslavskiy
