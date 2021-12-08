NEWARK, NJ, December 2021 / VeriKlick Inc. Announces Global Partnership Expansion with Major Client

VeriKlick

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VeriKlick continues its commitment to being the top solution provider of Voice and Video Multi-factor Authentication solutions. VeriKlick is pleased to announce their Global partnership expansion with a large American information technology services company.

VeriKlick’s partner provides Global IT consulting, business consulting, systems implementation and application outsourcing services to large enterprises and software vendors. Our partner has multiple delivery centers in Offshore and Onshore.

VeriKlick’s Multifactor Authenticated Video Interview platform is designed to enable the secure identification process for qualifying candidates for all types and sizes of organizations. The enhanced technology solution introduces an advanced intelligent candidate verification platform and live “in interview” technical testing capability. VeriKlick provides a seamless experience on its platform reflective of an onsite interview.

The expanded Global Partnership symbolizes the dedication and reflects VeriKlick’s ability to closely collaborate with clients by understanding their business requirements and streamlining the interview and engagement process with the VeriKlick advanced AI solution.

Founded in 2018 VeriKlick Inc. is a leader in Total Talent Acquisition Management Solutions with a specific focus on Multifactor Authentication. VeriKlick’s breakthrough solution continues to benefit both organizations and candidates with its advanced technology capability by hosting their virtual interviews and Technical Testing capability with confidence by using our patent pending Multifactor Authenticated Technical and Video Assessment.