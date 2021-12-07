Pavement repairs on Interstate 64 near St. Albans are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday nights

Weather permitting, contractors will complete pavement repairs on Interstate 64 just west of the St. Albans interchange during the nights of Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, and Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.

Work is expected to be complete prior to 6 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, and Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.

Contractors were repairing pavement on the eastbound side of Interstate 64 early on the morning of Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, when an asphalt machine broke down, bringing work to a halt. As a result, the lane where work was being done could not be reopened in time for the Tuesday morning commute.

The lane closure led to traffic delays for eastbound drivers.

During construction to widen I-64, traffic has been shifted onto the eastbound and westbound slow lanes and shoulders. Contractors are removing rumble strips from the former shoulders and repairing pavement in the area to ensure public safety for the upcoming winter.

During construction, the shoulders are handling slower traffic, while the former slow lanes are serving as temporary fast lanes.

The work requires closing one lane of traffic each direction while work is complete. To make sure work is done and both lanes reopen prior to the morning commute, contractors plan to complete work on the eastbound shoulder and start work on the temporary westbound fast lane starting the night of Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Contractors will complete work on the temporary westbound fast lane and move on to the temporary eastbound fast lane starting the night of Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.

The West Virginia Division of Highways will issue press releases to keep the public updated about further work in the area.​

