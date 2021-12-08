The Radicati Group Releases “Endpoint Security Market, 2021-2025”
Endpoint security solutions remain critical investments for organizations of all sizes”PALO ALTO, CA, US, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Radicati Group’s latest study, “Endpoint Security Market, 2021-2025” offers an in-depth analysis of the business endpoint security market. Endpoint protection solutions are designed to enable organizations to monitor, manage, and protect all endpoints on their networks. Endpoint security solutions must be able to prevent, detect, block and remediate all threats to endpoint computing devices. Often these solutions also offer deep forensic capabilities, as well as managed services for threat hunting and neutralization. Endpoints may include desktop computers, laptops, servers, virtual desktops and servers, removable disk drives, USB devices, mobile devices, credit card readers, IoT devices, and more.
The study provides market size, installed base and revenue market share by vendor, four-year forecasts, breakouts by region and business size for the Endpoint Security market. It also provides a detailed analysis of key market players, including Acronis, Bitdefender, BlackBerry, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Cybereason, ESET, F-Secure, Kaspersky, McAfee, Microsoft, OpenText, SentinelOne, Sophos, Symantec, Trend Micro, VMware, and WatchGuard.
According to the study, the worldwide market for business endpoint security solutions is expected to generate over $9.4 billion in 2021.
About The Radicati Group, Inc.
The Radicati Group covers all aspects of email, security, information archiving, regulatory compliance, wireless technologies, web services, social networking, instant messaging, unified communications, and more. The company provides both quantitative and qualitative information, including detailed market size, installed base and forecast information on a worldwide basis, as well as detailed country breakouts.
The Radicati Group advises corporate organizations to assist them in selecting the right products to fit their business needs, and also works with vendors to define the best strategic direction for their products. The Radicati Group also works with investment firms on a worldwide basis to identify and assess new investment opportunities.
