Senator Marty Flynn Announces $12M in State Grants for Community Revitalization

Lackawanna County – December 7, 2021– Today, State Senator Marty Flynn announced eight Lackawanna County projects and organizations will receive $12,000,000 through grants from Pennsylvania’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP).

“These projects are very worthy of investment,” said Senator Marty Flynn. “They perfectly embody the spirit of the RACP program – taking an already strong community and making it even stronger and more sustainable going forward. I’m excited to see these projects get underway.”

Organizations and projects that received funding include:

Scranton City Hall, Scranton – $1,500,000 – This project seeks to repair the roof and facade of the Scranton Municipal Building (City Hall), a 3-story, Victorian Gothic Revival Style structure, located at 340 N. Washington Avenue. The goal is ultimately to ensure that the building remains the center of the city government and continues to be accessible to the public.

This project seeks to repair the roof and facade of the Scranton Municipal Building (City Hall), a 3-story, Victorian Gothic Revival Style structure, located at 340 N. Washington Avenue. The goal is ultimately to ensure that the building remains the center of the city government and continues to be accessible to the public. 326 Adams Ave. – Allentown Redevelopment, Scranton, $500,000 – The project will renovate the former Scranton Counseling Center to construct apartments with ground floor retail. The project will specifically address the façade and building envelop. It will remove the 1980’s stucco façade and return the building to its original appearance complete with new open storefront and expansive façade windows.

– The project will renovate the former Scranton Counseling Center to construct apartments with ground floor retail. The project will specifically address the façade and building envelop. It will remove the 1980’s stucco façade and return the building to its original appearance complete with new open storefront and expansive façade windows. Glenmontage Commercial Development, Moosic, $1,000,000 – As part of the Lackawanna County community revitalization effort, the Glenmontage Commercial Development Project involves the property acquisition of an existing improved commercial property and new construction of a 30,000 square foot two-story office building. The site will include new parking of approximately 240 parking spots, associated landscaping, and underground stormwater retainage. The existing and new buildings will house many tenants.

– As part of the Lackawanna County community revitalization effort, the Glenmontage Commercial Development Project involves the property acquisition of an existing improved commercial property and new construction of a 30,000 square foot two-story office building. The site will include new parking of approximately 240 parking spots, associated landscaping, and underground stormwater retainage. The existing and new buildings will house many tenants. Lackawanna College Center for Technology Innovation, Scranton – $2,000,000 – The project will feature remediation, construction, and renovation to transform the 891 Providence Road property into the Lackawanna College Center for Technology Innovation (LCCTI). The project includes abatement and remediation of environmental conditions and construction (interior and exterior demolition, construction, and renovations) to restore the property for educational and commercial use.

– The project will feature remediation, construction, and renovation to transform the 891 Providence Road property into the Lackawanna College Center for Technology Innovation (LCCTI). The project includes abatement and remediation of environmental conditions and construction (interior and exterior demolition, construction, and renovations) to restore the property for educational and commercial use. Abington Redevelopment, Clarks Summit – $3,000,000 – The project aims to repurpose existing real estate for medical and neighborhood commercial venues. It will also expand small business enterprise and small business employment growth with the construction of approximately 35,000 additional square feet of usable commercial space.

The project aims to repurpose existing real estate for medical and neighborhood commercial venues. It will also expand small business enterprise and small business employment growth with the construction of approximately 35,000 additional square feet of usable commercial space. Larch Street Redevelopment, Scranton – $1,000,000 – The Larch Street Redevelopment Project will redevelop the 1.4-acre Larch Street property, construct two new stair towers, and install a new elevator, to provide 10,000 SF of clinical and office space, and 21,000 SF of space to be used for their pre-Kindergarten/daycare program. The project site will be regraded to develop approximately 80 new parking spaces.

The Larch Street Redevelopment Project will redevelop the 1.4-acre Larch Street property, construct two new stair towers, and install a new elevator, to provide 10,000 SF of clinical and office space, and 21,000 SF of space to be used for their pre-Kindergarten/daycare program. The project site will be regraded to develop approximately 80 new parking spaces. Fellowship House, Scranton – $1,000,000 – The project seeks to establish a transitional living facility in Lackawanna County for individuals who have already successfully completed a course of in-patient drug/alcohol treatment and medically supervised detoxification. The project involves the purchase of an improved parcel of land and various renovations to the building on site and its grounds. Building renovations are expected to convert the existing facility into a 25-bed facility consisting of single/double/triple bedrooms, associated bathrooms, a full-service kitchen, a recreational room, and meeting rooms. Additional improvements include updates to the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems.

The project seeks to establish a transitional living facility in Lackawanna County for individuals who have already successfully completed a course of in-patient drug/alcohol treatment and medically supervised detoxification. The project involves the purchase of an improved parcel of land and various renovations to the building on site and its grounds. Building renovations are expected to convert the existing facility into a 25-bed facility consisting of single/double/triple bedrooms, associated bathrooms, a full-service kitchen, a recreational room, and meeting rooms. Additional improvements include updates to the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems. Fidelity Bank Headquarters, Scranton – $2,000,000 – This project will renovate a nationally recognized, historic commercial building and repurpose it as the bank’s new headquarters. The project will also renovate a vintage building located in Dunmore, updating the vintage location to showcase the bank’s growing digital capabilities.

The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) is a Commonwealth grant program for the acquisition and construction of economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects. Administered by the Pennsylvania Office of the Budget, RACP grants focus on projects that have a wide regional impact and generate substantial increases of employment, tax revenues, or other measures of economic activity.

The full statewide list of projects and awards can be found at: Office of the Budget.

###