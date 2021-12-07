Senator Saval Announces $39.5 Million in Grants for Local Projects

Philadelphia, PA − December 7, 2021 − Senator Nikil Saval (D–Philadelphia) today announced $39,501,740.00 in grants for local projects throughout the First Senatorial District. These grants are awarded through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP), a Commonwealth grant program administered by the state’s Office of the Budget.

“It’s a core function of government to make our communities more vibrant, more inclusive, safer, and more equitable,” said Senator Saval. “We must work to enhance the lives of our constituents right now, while planting the seeds for long-term benefits for decades to come. The grants I’m announcing today are investments in individual projects, and they’re also investments in our city’s future.”

The grants announced by Senator Saval for this round of RACP funding mark one of the greatest amounts of money awarded in any individual senate district in the Commonwealth. Senator Saval’s office met with individual grant applicants and extensively reviewed applications, project plans, and funding commitments as a prerequisite to his support and advocacy.

The complete list of grants awarded for First Senatorial District projects is as follows:

$1,500,000 to the Academy of Music for high-priority building restoration and fortification.

$5,000,000 to CP 2023 to design and construct a new building to display the works of Alexander Calder, including a sculpture gallery, classroom and events facilities, and outdoors space for the protected display of outdoor sculptures and the enjoyment of the public.

$500,000 to Center City District for lighting, landscaping, signage, and public amenities to create a safe and inclusive environment for workers, residents, and visitors to the Jewelers Row/Independence Hall District.

$2,000,000 to the Curtis Institute of Music for building improvements and systems upgrades for safety, accessibility, and energy efficiency.

$750,000 to the Eastern State Penitentiary to restore, preserve, and protect Cellblocks 13 and 14, the only remaining cellblocks within Eastern State that lack even temporary roof protection, by repairing and rebuilding the structures and installing green roofs.

$3,000,000 to Fairmount Water Works to create a 5,400 square foot floating classroom on the east bank of the Schuylkill River offering educational programs for students and adults, walk-on visitation, and special performances and events.

$501,740 to the City of Philadelphia's Rebuild program to construct a new facility that will house both the Fishtown Library and the Fishtown Recreation Center in a unified community space that is safe, accessible, and resilient.

$5,000,000 to the Franklin Institute to upgrade electrical and digital infrastructure and life safety systems; expand the two-story collections gallery; renovate two exhibition galleries; and upgrade the museum's Observatory, Benjamin Franklin National Memorial, and the Science Park.

$1,000,000 to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 98 to create a state-of-the-art electrical training center to aid in educating highly skilled journeymen in the electrical industry.

$3,000,000 to the Community College of Philadelphia to renovate three distinct spaces (the Winnet Building, the Athletics Center, and the Mint Building) for inclusion, accessibility, safety, and resiliency.

$1,000,000 to 2500 League Island Boulevard LLC to create a health sciences building capable of supporting high-level work in cell and gene therapy fields.

$1,000,000 to the National Constitution Center for interior, exterior, and building infrastructure upgrades.

$500,000 to the Philadelphia Ballet to expand and complete the Center for Dance, which will provide rehearsal, performance, and administrative space benefitting dancers, dance students, and community members.

$1,000,000 to the Philadelphia Shipyard for upgrades to the internal and external infrastructure for the safety and comfort of all workers.

$1,000,000 to Reading Terminal Market for HVAC and electrical systems retrofitting for the long-term viability of the Market as a home for vendors and a welcoming space for residents and tourists alike.

$3,000,000 to Rhoad Industries Inc. for renovations and improvements to fabrication facilities to create family-sustaining manufacturing jobs at the Navy Yard in South Philadelphia.

$1,000,000 to the Police Athletic League of Philadelphia for construction, renovations, and improvements to six PAL locations in communities across Philadelphia.

$500,000 to the Walnut Street Theatre to construct a new facility that will connect with the current theatre to add expanded audience capacity, a restaurant, public lobbies, a new box office, and two new rehearsal halls for increased educational space and diversification of repertoire.

$2,000,000 to the Fairmount Park Conservancy for the conversion of a historic stable and guardhouse at FDR Park into a public-facing welcome center, providing co-working space for community organizations, facilities for park visitors, an information center, and equipment rentals, along with the creation of a café and event space.

$1,000,000 to the City of Philadelphia to create 30-plus acres of wetlands at FDR Park, including excavation of soil and debris, drainage system improvements, removal of invasive species, and planting and establishing wetland vegetation.

$1,500,000 to Wills Eye Hospital for improvements to HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and fire safety systems, along with building renovations, to allow for the provision of high-quality care to an increasing number of patients.

$2,000,000 to Broad Street Ministry for renovations and repairs to the roof and external masonry, along with the expansion of the commercial kitchen and upgrades to better meet the needs of guests, workers, and visitors in the Ministry's mission to serve the community.

$500,000 to Drexel University for extensive renovations to the New College Building to ensure the space continues to serve as a cutting-edge laboratory, training facility, and medical care space for students, faculty, practitioners, and patients.

$1,250,000 to Magee Rehabilitation Hospital for the creation of a new space at the Gaspar Center to better meet the needs of staff and patients and allow for high-level, effective care.

RACP awards are granted for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects. For more information about RACP awards, please visit budget.pa.gov/programs/racp.

