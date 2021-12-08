Asia Pacific To See Highest Growth Rate in Micro Server Market in coming Years
Stratistics MRC report, Micro Server Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis Application, Size, Share, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Micro Server Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Component (Software, Operating System, Hardware), Type (Intel Processor, x86), Service (Professional Services, Installation and Support Services) and By Geography
The Global Micro Server Market is accounted for $42.95 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $101.14billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. Rising demand to improve the operational efficiency, growing demand for cloud services and adoption of machine-to-machine learning theories are driving the market growth. However, lack of clarity about the workloads and lack of standard specification are hampering the growth of the market. Some of the key players profiled in the Micro Server Market include Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Dell Inc, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Co, Hitachi, IBM, Intel Corporation, Marvel Technology, MiTac International Corp, Nvidia Corporation, Penguin Computing, Inc, Quanta Computer Inc, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, and Tilera Corp.
The Global Micro Server Market is majorly driven by rising demand to improve the operational efficiency, growing demand for cloud services and adoption of machine-to-machine learning theories. The small and medium scale enterprise segment is growing at a highest CAGR as small sized enterprises are increasingly making use of big data analytics to gain better business insights and are opting to hybrid cloud services to make significant cost savings operations. North America dominated with a significant market share due to the factors such as growing technology innovations with respect to the micro-servers within the region and early adoption of micro server in smartphones, display system and other electronics goods. Asia Pacific market is growing at a highest CAGR due to the increasing amount of data traffic as a result of increased number of smartphones and tablets across the countries such as India & China which in turn increases the demand for microservers.
Micro Server Market report provides an in-depth study and forecast about the industry covering the complete overview of the market that will assist convey clients and business-making strategies. The industry's supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been derived by extensive research methods.
This report offers market monitoring related to a particular area of clients interest and provides up to date information related to strategic initiatives like mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, expansions, product launches for leading companies on a regional scale.
