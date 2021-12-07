Press Releases

12/07/2021

Governor Lamont Announces Aquinas Consulting Expanding in Connecticut

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that Aquinas Consulting, a business that provides companies with specialty staffing solutions, is expanding in Connecticut. The company, which had 57 employees in the state last year, has hired an additional 30 people so far in 2021 and is continuing to add to its workforce.

Aquinas is a Minority and Women-owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) that provides information technology, engineering, life sciences, and other specialty staffing solutions to companies in the tech, pharmaceutical, and defense/aerospace industries. It also provides a range of services including full lifecycle project management, employer of record services, executive search, evaluations for technical skills and compatibility, and recruitment of specialized personnel supporting the defense industry.

The company has been headquartered in Milford for more than 20 years. It has business customers in 17 states and employs 160 people across the country.

“I am thrilled that Aquinas has found success in Connecticut and continues to grow its operations here,” Governor Lamont said. “Technology-focused companies of all types and sizes are finding growth opportunities in Connecticut. Business confidence continues to rise in Connecticut, and we are building on that momentum by continuing to exercise fiscal discipline and making the strategic investments necessary to attract new capital investment and jobs to our state.”

“Since we began operations, Aquinas Consulting has placed more than 2,500 Connecticut residents in jobs,” Aquinas CEO and founder Haruthay Rasmidatta said. “Our organization is built on two basic principles – first, we have a mission to help people get meaningful jobs that improve their lives, and second, we serve our clients by finding quality workers that positively impact their business.”

The Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development is supporting the project by providing a grant in arrears up to $150,000, contingent on the company creating and retaining 30 new full-time jobs.

“This is the talent era, and competition for top talent is priority number one for most companies,” Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner David Lehman and AdvanceCT President and CEO Peter Denious said in a joint statement. “Connecticut has one of the country’s top talent pools, so the decision by Aquinas to expand in our state positions them well, both to hire their own staff as well as grow their business by accessing the talent for which their clients are looking.”