Kingsknowe Edinburgh Builders Provide Employment Opportunities Amidst Brexit and COVID

/EIN News/ -- Edinburgh, Scotland, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kingsknowe is the fastest-growing building and landscaping company in Edinburgh, Scotland. Like any other industry, the construction industry too was badly hit by the ongoing pandemic. Just as things settle down, a new variant keeps appearing, thereby making things very difficult for small business owners and those in the service industry. Kingsknowe has emerged as a frontrunner amidst covid-19 pandemic and Brexit as well. The business has overcome several challenges such as a shortage of crucial materials such as cement, bricks, etc. The other major challenge is the lack of skilled tradesmen and businesses are still facing this issue due to which they cannot accept many projects.



Despite these challenges, Kingsknowe Building & Landscaping has continued to grow, hired new staff, and now has a team of over 16 qualified and trained personnel. The company will continue to hire and train new apprentices in bricklaying and stone masonry. As one of the leading builders in Edinburgh, the company offers all-year-round services for residential and commercial properties. They offer full-range construction services which include groundworks, bricklaying, stone masonry, paving, walls, driveways, landscaping, extensions & conversions. Kingsknowe is known for being the best bricklayers in Edinburgh which are done by highly skilled builders with several years of combined experience.

Anyone looking for a change in career or to upgrade their skills, this is the right time to join hands with Kingsknowe. The company is looking for new recruits who wish to be a part of the ever-growing builders in Edinburgh. And experienced bricklayers in Edinburgh are always welcome to join the team and be a part of some of the most prestigious projects on a large scale. There are several on-the-job benefits for bricklayers. From getting to work outside and enjoying long summer days to working on new projects every single time, one can also improve their skills and contacts that help them set up their own business in the future.

The industry is witnessing a rise in new house constructions across Scotland which means that there will be demand for experienced bricklayers in Edinburgh. Usually, companies need bricklayers on a temporary basis but in the case of Kingsknowe, it is about building a new team with new apprentices that is mutually beneficial for the company as well as the new recruit. As established Edinburgh builders, they are always driven to deliver the highest quality and standard in all of their work which includes stone features, chimney rebuilds, concrete structural repairs, retainer walls, drainage pipes, conversions and extensions, block paving, brick BBQs & patios, general building & construction, patios & driveways, garages & garden buildings, repointing & wall construction, basements, commercial construction and project management.

Kingsknowe Building & Landscaping based in Edinburgh, Scotland has been offering professional construction and renovation services for over 10 years now. They offer a wide range of services including groundworks and foundation, paving and driveways, bricklaying and brickways, landscaping, new construction, renovation, stone masonry and more for residential and commercial clients.

