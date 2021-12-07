Best Care Becomes 1st BIPOC-Owned Company to Offer FMS Services in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading home care service provider Best Care has been awarded a new service contract for financial management services (FMS), from the Minnesota Department of Human Services. This marks the first time a BIPOC-owned company of this type will offer FMS services in the state.
In a note sent to those awarded, DHS stated, “The Department of Human Services is committed to equity and inclusiveness of diverse and ethnic services and supports in Minnesota. One area of equity that we have received feedback and concerns about is having Financial Management Service providers that reflect the diversity of people using the service.” Best Care is now filling the position to provide ethnic and racially diverse FMS services to reflect the diversity in the people of our communities.
Up until now, those who wanted to receive FMS services from a BIPOC-owned company, were without any options, as no company had been given an opportunity to work in this space. While DHS had contracted with a handful of FMS providers none were BIPOC owned. Best Care is now helping to fill this gap.
“There has been a lack of diversity in the industry for a number of years. If you are a person of color and you wanted to receive FMS services from a BIPOC-owned company, there were no options,” said Best Care Founder, Andre Best. “Through this contract, Best Care is now able to step in to represent and serve people of color in the community.”
To learn more about Best Care services, check out https://bestcaremn.com.
About Best Care:
An advocate for clients and family caregivers, Best Care founder Andre Best, an attorney and former union president, established Best Care Minnesota in 2005 with his father and wife. Back then, their mission was simple: provide resources for individuals to find the home care services they needed and offer reputable administrative services to caregivers in the Twin Cities. Today, Best Care continues that same mission and works to become Minnesota’s #1 choice for family caregivers and those in need of quality home care services. https://bestcaremn.com
