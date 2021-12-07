The Health Care Transformation Task Force Announces New Executive Committee Members
I look forward to working with the Committee as the Task Force continues to lead in transforming our health care system to one that promotes and rewards value.”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Health Care Transformation Task Force (HCTTF or Task Force), a group of leading health care payers, providers, purchasers and patient advocacy organizations, today announced its 2021-2022 Executive Committee. Emily Brower, Senior Vice President at Trinity Health begins her term as Chair and is joined by newly elected Vice Chair Angela Meoli, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Initiatives at CVS Health.
Other newly elected members for the 2021-2022 Executive Committee include Lisa Dombro, Chief Experience & Innovation Officer at agilon health; Frederick Isasi, Executive Director at Families USA; Ami Parekh, Chief Health Officer at Included Health; and Judy Zerzan-Thul, Chief Medical Officer at the Washington State Health Care Authority.
“Congratulations to the newly elected members of the Task Force’s Executive Committee and thanks to the other members who continue to serve,” said Task Force Chair Emily Brower. “I look forward to working with the Committee as the Task Force continues to lead in transforming our health care system to one that promotes and rewards value.”
“The newly elected Executive Committee members bring a range of perspectives and experience that will greatly benefit the Task Force’s leadership,” said Jeff Micklos, the Task Force’s Executive Director. “We are fortunate to have such an esteemed group join this dedicated leadership body.”
The new members join existing members, including Task Force Chair Emily Brower (Trinity Health), Immediate Past Chair Blair Childs (Premier), Secretary and Treasurer Jim Sinkoff (Sun River Health), Jordan Asher (Sentara), Sean Cavanaugh (Aledade), Debbie Rittenour (UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust), Troy Smith (Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina), Dave Terry (Archway Health), and Todd Van Tol (Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan).
The bios of all Task Force Executive Committee members are showcased on the Task Force website: https://hcttf.org/leadership-staff/executive-committee/
For more information please visit: https://hcttf.org
ABOUT HEALTH CARE TRANSFORMATION TASK FORCE
Health Care Transformation Task Force is a unique collaboration of patients, payers, providers and purchasers working to lead a sweeping transformation of the health care system. By transitioning to value-based models that support the Triple Aim of better health, better care and lower costs, the Task Force is committed to accelerating the transformation to value in health care. To learn more, visit WWW.HCTTF.ORG.
TASK FORCE MEMBERS
Aetna • agilon health • Aledade • American Academy of Family Physicians • Anthem, Inc. • ApolloMed • Archway Health • Atrius Health • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina • Cambia Health Solutions • Cleveland Clinic • CommonSpirit Health • Community Catalyst • Connections Health Solutions • Evolent Health • Families USA • Health [at] Scale • Heritage Provider Network • Humana • Included Health • Innovaccer • Kaiser Permanente • Mark McClellan • Mass General Brigham • MedStar Health • Mental Health America • National Partnership for Women & Families • Premier • Sentara Healthcare • Signify Health • Sun River Health • Trinity Health • Washington State Health Care Authority • UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust
