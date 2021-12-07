The Attorney General of Texas has received repeated inquires as to a criminal investigation of a shooting death referred from Lubbock County, Texas. This shooting has received nationwide media coverage.

Our office has begun a criminal investigation into this shooting. During the pendency of any criminal investigation conducted by our office, we do not comment on the case to protect the integrity of the investigation. Accordingly, we will not be commenting on the facts of this case.

All criminal cases, including this case, must go through the steps of gathering evidence, reviewing evidence, interviewing witnesses, and other actions.