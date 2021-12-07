Submit Release
News Search

There were 879 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,935 in the last 365 days.

Pax­ton Inves­ti­gates Shoot­ing Death in Lubbock

The Attorney General of Texas has received repeated inquires as to a criminal investigation of a shooting death referred from Lubbock County, Texas. This shooting has received nationwide media coverage.  

Our office has begun a criminal investigation into this shooting. During the pendency of any criminal investigation conducted by our office, we do not comment on the case to protect the integrity of the investigation. Accordingly, we will not be commenting on the facts of this case.  

All criminal cases, including this case, must go through the steps of gathering evidence, reviewing evidence, interviewing witnesses, and other actions. 

You just read:

Pax­ton Inves­ti­gates Shoot­ing Death in Lubbock

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.