Personal Mobility Devices Market growing at a CAGR of 7.1% | Strategic Analysis and Future Scenarios - 2027
These devices are mainly used in providing assistance to individuals with physical disabilities and can be manual or motorized (powered).
Personal Mobility Devices Market by Product (Walking Aids, Wheelchairs, and Scooters) and End User (Hospitals, Homecare, and Others) ”NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Personal Mobility Devices Market garnered $7.70 billion in 2019, and is estimated to generate $14.59 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key segments, value chain, top investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.
— Allied Market Research
Advancements in technology, surge in prevalence of chronic diseases, and rise in aging population drive the global personal mobility devices market growth. However, high investment cost and complications related to usage limit the market growth. On the other hand, increase in demand from emerging countries presents new opportunities in the next few years.
𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀
Briggs Healthcare, Carex Health Brands, Inc., Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, GF Health Products, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Medline Industries Inc., Pride Mobility Products Corp., Rollz International, Stryker Corporation, and Sunrise Medical LLC.
😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:
1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.
2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.
3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.
The report provides detailed segmentation of the global personal mobility devices market based on product, end user, and region.
On the basis of product, the wheelchairs segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the mobility scooters segment is estimated to maintain the largest CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2027.
By end user, the homecare segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global personal mobility devices market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. In addition, this segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.
Based on region, North America held the highest share in terms of revenue in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global market share, and is estimated to continue its dominance by 2027. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.3% from 2020 to 2027.
