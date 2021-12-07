Mobile Tracking Software Market Projected to Shows Impressive Hike in Growth Rate by 2027

Allied Market Research - Logo

Rising adoption of smart phone and applications such as WhatsApp, Twitter, Gmail, Messages and other social application is driving the market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile tracking software are being used for women safety. Various unfortunate incidents can be noticed with regards to the women safety. Though, the emergence of smartphones is one of the solutions for the challenges faced by women.

The mobile tracking software market installed in smartphones can safeguard the lives of women when it is used appropriately. It help women to send emergency alerts to selected contacts and provide their location to them in case of emergencies. Those contacts are also able to monitor woman’s location with the help of a software.

The significant surge in usage of smart phones and social media applications such as Twitter, WhatsApp, Gmail, Snapchat, Facebook, and YouTube is observed over past few years. The increased usage of these social media as well as business applications is driving growth of the market as it escalated need for mobile tracking services to securely monitor information which is exchanged between them.

Also, the rise in preference of online entertainment among the global population is leading to increased number of cybercrimes which further raised market demand for mobile tracking software. In addition, emergence of 5G network may further present new opportunities for tracking software developers to create apps that will offer faster and more personalized user experiences.

In recent times consumers are preferring bundled offerings by software vendors and looks for additional features from a single provider that will enable smooth interoperability among different desktops and mobile platforms. The major benefit of these bundled offerings is the access to features of both mobile and desktop tracking at a lower price. Also, venders provide mobile tracking software which is operable on various mobile platforms such as iOS and android.

Impact of COVID-19 on Mobile Tracking Software Market:

• As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, workplaces are having their employees working from home. This led to a spike in new app installs for gaming, social media, video, and tracking.

• The mobile tracker software are used to detect corona virus patient and the ones with its symptoms.

• These app uses the phone Bluetooth and GPS to keep records of all the users that it detects.

• Also, the organizations are using these software to track employees.

• This crisis have established new opportunities for the mobile tracker software companies. It is expected that their revenue may increase multifold due to the strong investments by organizations as well as governments in mobile tracking software.

