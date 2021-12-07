S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control RFR Committee to Meet Dec. 8, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: December 7, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The Request for Final Review (RFR) Committee of the S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8 via video conference. The agenda is available here.

The proceedings will be open and available to the public via Livestream available here.

Those with business before the Board should contact the Clerk of the Board for assistance. During South Carolina's COVID-19 response, DHEC, as the state's public health agency, must make the healt and safety of our employees and community members a priority. Therefore, any person attending the meeting in person will be asked to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.

