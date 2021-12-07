Burgum releases statement in observance of 80th anniversary of attack on Pearl Harbor

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today issued the following statement in observance of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day as Americans mark 80 years since the attacks in Hawaii that drew the United States into World War II.

“Eight decades after the ‘date which will live in infamy,’ we continue to honor the legacy of those service members who paid the ultimate price for our freedom at Pearl Harbor,” Burgum said. “In the words of Navy Admiral Chester W. Nimitz, ‘They fought together as brothers-in-arms. They died together and now they sleep side by side. To them we have a solemn obligation.’ Today, and every day, we share our eternal gratitude for the heroes of Pearl Harbor and all of our military veterans and current service members who served and continue to serve our nation with courage and honor in the name of liberty and justice for all.”

The U.S. and North Dakota flags are to be flown at half-staff on National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. Flags should already be at half-staff because on Sunday Burgum directed flags to be flown at half-staff through Thursday, Dec. 9, in honor of World War II veteran and former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, who died Sunday at age 98. That directive was in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden.