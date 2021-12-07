Submit Release
News Search

There were 872 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,934 in the last 365 days.

Ohio Jurists Featured on ‘Good Morning America’

Image shows two women jurists in separate photo boxes with one woman im her judicial robe on the left and another women in a black suit and strands of pearls on the right

First District Judge Marilyn Zayas (left) and Akron Municipal Magistrate Jennifer Towell (right) received national notoriety on “Good Morning America” for varying causes.

Image shows two women jurists in separate photo boxes with one woman im her judicial robe on the left and another women in a black suit and strands of pearls on the right

First District Judge Marilyn Zayas (left) and Akron Municipal Magistrate Jennifer Towell (right) received national notoriety on “Good Morning America” for varying causes.

A pioneering state appellate judge and an Ohio magistrate who serves as a Down syndrome advocate were recently recognized by a prominent national news program. 

First District Court of Appeals Judge Marilyn Zayas and Akron Municipal Court Magistrate Jennifer Towell were profiled in online and on-air segments, respectively, by ABC’s ‘“Good Morning America.”

Judge Zayas, the first Hispanic woman elected to a judicial seat in Ohio, made the “GMA Inspiration List of 2021.” Celebrities selected the Latinx nominees – a gender-neutral specification for people of Latin American descent – for their achievements. 

Actor and comedian John Leguizamo chose Judge Zayas for being “a unique face and voice of the judiciary in a region where Latinos are severely underrepresented.”

Judge Zayas, a New York City native, overcame a challenging and abusive upbringing before changing career paths, enrolling in law school as a mother of three young children.

“Never could I have dreamed as a girl growing up in tough New York City neighborhoods, that I could be influential to others,” Judge Zayas said. “With hard work, dedication, and mentorship, much can be achieved.”

Magistrate Towell, also a mother of three, was spotlighted for her work in raising awareness about Down syndrome, the genetic disorder of one of her sons. 

Towell received the diagnosis while pregnant and has since helped educate others about the condition. Through efforts like hers, and research, the life expectancy of people with Down syndrome has more than doubled since 1983, according to the Global Down Syndrome Foundation.

A regular at community events that celebrate those with Down syndrome, Towell voices the importance of acceptance and embracing people’s differences. 

“We’re trying to help people recognize how important all individuals are,” Towell said. “There's this whole network of other people who want [others] to succeed.”

You just read:

Ohio Jurists Featured on ‘Good Morning America’

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.