Ohio Jurists Featured on ‘Good Morning America’

First District Judge Marilyn Zayas (left) and Akron Municipal Magistrate Jennifer Towell (right) received national notoriety on “Good Morning America” for varying causes.

A pioneering state appellate judge and an Ohio magistrate who serves as a Down syndrome advocate were recently recognized by a prominent national news program.

First District Court of Appeals Judge Marilyn Zayas and Akron Municipal Court Magistrate Jennifer Towell were profiled in online and on-air segments, respectively, by ABC’s ‘“Good Morning America.”

Judge Zayas, the first Hispanic woman elected to a judicial seat in Ohio, made the “GMA Inspiration List of 2021.” Celebrities selected the Latinx nominees – a gender-neutral specification for people of Latin American descent – for their achievements.

Actor and comedian John Leguizamo chose Judge Zayas for being “a unique face and voice of the judiciary in a region where Latinos are severely underrepresented.”

Judge Zayas, a New York City native, overcame a challenging and abusive upbringing before changing career paths, enrolling in law school as a mother of three young children.

“Never could I have dreamed as a girl growing up in tough New York City neighborhoods, that I could be influential to others,” Judge Zayas said. “With hard work, dedication, and mentorship, much can be achieved.”

Magistrate Towell, also a mother of three, was spotlighted for her work in raising awareness about Down syndrome, the genetic disorder of one of her sons.

Towell received the diagnosis while pregnant and has since helped educate others about the condition. Through efforts like hers, and research, the life expectancy of people with Down syndrome has more than doubled since 1983, according to the Global Down Syndrome Foundation.

A regular at community events that celebrate those with Down syndrome, Towell voices the importance of acceptance and embracing people’s differences.

“We’re trying to help people recognize how important all individuals are,” Towell said. “There's this whole network of other people who want [others] to succeed.”