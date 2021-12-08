Asset Strategies Group Welcomes Paul Hiers as New CFO
I am delighted that Paul has returned to the ASG family as our CFO. His desire to rejoin us and develop the business is a huge compliment to what we are building.”COLUMBUS, OHIO , UNITED STATES , December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asset Strategies Group (ASG) is pleased to announce Paul Hiers has rejoined ASG as its Chief Financial Officer. Paul is no stranger to ASG, having co-founded the company more than 25 years ago with Steve Morris. Helping to develop the financial and business processes for ASG's services, he was integral to the startup and growth of our industry-leading outsourced lease management service.
— Carrie Barclay, ASG President
Prior to co-founding ASG, Paul was VP/Controller for Limited Inc.'s Real Estate and Store Planning divisions, where he oversaw $300 million in annual store capital expenditures and over $1 billion in occupancy expenses. He also worked for four years at KPMG's Cleveland office providing independent insight and investigative research to a variety of clients. Paul has a BBA in Accounting from Kent State University.
Over the years, Paul has stayed actively involved with ASG as an advisory board member and contributed to various financial projects, including our conversion to an ESOP in 2019 and the acquisition of Chute Gerdeman in 2020.
“Paul is a good friend. I'm thrilled to have him rejoin the team and value the leadership he has always demonstrated," said Steve Morris, co-founder and CEO of ASG. “His dedication and commitment will be instrumental in helping us achieve our vision for ASG’s future.”
About ASG
Asset Strategies Group (ASG) is a holistic retail partner, leveraging decades of AI analytics, real estate strategy, experience design, and store planning know-how to help brands thrive. Since 2002, ASG’s integrated services have guided 130+ industry-leading specialty retailers and direct-to-consumer brands, including Warby Parker, Tonal, Sephora, Express, Lovesac, and more.
Connecting the dots between real-world practicality and unimaginable possibilities, ASG empowers clients to see around corners in the fast-moving retail landscape. The results are improved portfolio performance, magnetic on-brand store experiences, and stronger positioning for growth. Visit consultasg.com to learn more.
