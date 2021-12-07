By CAGR of 8.7% at Agricultural Enzymes Market to Reach USD 564.46 Million by 2028; Innovation to Creation of Enzyme Helps to Boost the Market Value, states Vantage Market Research

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Agricultural Enzymes Market size is expected to reach USD 564.46 Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. Agricultural Enzymes are majorly use as herbicides, natural pesticides, odour remover and fertilizer in order to improve the quality of produce. It is also added to animal feed to improve their digestion to get odourless waste. This waste is then used as a manure for soil, which is resulted into the formation of chemical free produce or healthy products. These includes vegetables, fruits and grains. Therefore, the demand for agricultural enzymes market is increasing rapidly. In addition to this, enzymes make a non-toxic waste after use which then provides natural nutrients to soil. Also, agricultural enzymes grows healthy vegetables within short period of time, thus helps to boost the growth of agricultural enzymes market in the coming years, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Agricultural Enzymes Market by Type (Phosphatases, Dehydrogenase, Sulfatases), by Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables), by Product Type (Fertility Products, Growth Enhancing Products, Control Products), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”. The market size valued at USD 281.5 million in 2020.



Market Overview :

Rising awareness pertaining to agricultural enzymes

Awareness amongst people regarding the ill effects of pesticides on vegetables and human beings has caused a huge demand of organic produce. In the near future, the demand for organic food will flood the market because countries across the world have researched the health benefits of agricultural enzymes on human beings. Due to the production of various enzymes, agriculturist have observed the positive benefits and effects of enzymes on vegetables and fruits. Hence, it has accelerated the demand of the agricultural enzymes in the market.

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. The Agricultural Enzymes Market is no exception. Governments across the world took severe actions like border seals, lockdown, and implementing strict social distancing measures, in order to stop swift spread of COVID-19. These actions led to severe impact on the global economy impairing various industries. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data-points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Region 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

North America is the major consumer of agricultural enzymes market. The rising urbanization is one of the factor to boost the demand of agricultural enzymes market in the region. In addition to this, use of various methodology in R&D center for developing enzymes have expected to fuel the demand of agricultural enzymes market in the region. Additionally, increasing concerns regarding food and environment safety, various government authorities imposed stringent regulations. These regulations are constraining the farmers to use bio enzymes instead of using chemical pesticides/fertilizers/products, which has a positive effect on the sale of agricultural enzymes in the region.

List of Prominent Players in the Agricultural Enzymes Market:

Sr. No. Companies HEAdquarters 1. BASF SE Ludwigshafen, Germany 2. American Biosystems Roanoke, Virginia 3. Advanced Enzyme Technologies Thane(W), India 4. Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies Chino California 5. Creative Enzymes Shirley, New York 6. Novozymes A/S Bagsværd, Denmark 7. Elemental Enymes St. Louis, Missouri 8. Afrizymes Centurion, South Africa

Recent Development:

November 2021: Novozymes and Novo Nordisk PharmaTech announced a collaboration agreement that combines the company’s joint competencies and interests within the development of specialty enzymes for use in biopharma processing and regenerative medicines.

April 2021: BASF signed agreement with Sandoz GmbH to invest at the Kundl/Schaftenau Campus in Austria. This agreement enables to further develop its production footprint for enzymes and biotechnology products.

This market titled “Agricultural Enzymes Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Date – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2028 $ 564.46 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 8.7% Historic Years 2016 – 2019 Forecast Years 2021 – 2028 Segments Covered Crop Type Oil Seeds Pulses Cereals Grains Fruits And Vegetables Others

Application Growth Enhancing Products Control Products Fertility Products

Type Lipases Proteases Carbohydrases Polymerases Nucleases Others

Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

