Fair Labor Association to Host Webinar on Child Labor and Responsible Recruitment

Harvesting the Future webinar promo

FLA webinar set for December 15.

Panel Discussion to Highlight Results of Project to Improve Working Conditions Among Seasonal Agriculture Migrant Workers in Turkey

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fair Labor Association (FLA) will host a panel discussion to present the results of Harvesting the Future, an 18-month project designed to improve working conditions for seasonal agriculture migrant workers and their families in Turkey. Project participants will share lessons learned on addressing child labor and worker recruitment.

Title: Harvesting the Future: A Landscape Approach Addressing Child Labor and Responsible Recruitment in the Agriculture Sector

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 15:00 CET (09:00 EST)

Register: Click here

Speakers:
-Leah Blechschmidt, Project Manager, Sustainable Agriculture Initiative Platform
-Burcu Kuğu Bolak, Program Director, Agriculture and Supply Chain Innovation, FLA
-Mégane Chesné, Sustainable Sourcing Manager, Nestlé
-Jan Gilhuis, Senior Program Manager, Sustainable Spice Initiative
-Derya Kapanciogullari, Sales and Marketing Manager, Jain (cumin supplier)

Sharon Waxman, President & CEO of FLA, will moderate the discussion.

The free webinar will highlight findings from the Harvesting the Future Phase I Project Report, which presents the results of an initiative to improve the lives of migrant workers and their families who travel six to eight months from crop to crop during the summer harvest season. The project reflects a landscape approach rather than a focus on an individual crop or the supply chain of a single company. Project participants reported increased capacity to map their supply chains, develop child labor monitoring programs, and conduct risk assessments.

The project included more than 30 partner organizations, including the Turkish Ministry of Family, Labor and Social Services, the Sustainable Agriculture Initiative Platform, the Sustainable Spices Initiative, the United Nations Children’s Fund, multinational companies, and suppliers of agriculture commodities — apricots, cumin, hazelnuts, pistachios, potatoes, and sultanas.

Bill Furmanski
Fair Labor Association
+1 202-386-7185
Harvesting the Future overview

